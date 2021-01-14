Super Bowl 2021 live streams: How to watch Super Bowl LV without cable

Super Bowl Live Stream details: When is the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl stream will air on CBS.

A start time is not official, but since Super Bowl LIV was also in Florida, we can deduce it may begin at 6:30 PM, as that Super Bowl did.

It's never too early to plan your Super Bowl 2021 live stream. Yes, we've still got two weeks of NFL live streams before we know who's playing in Super Bowl LV (its official name), but it's good to be prepared. This is why we've already put together the master guide for everything you need to watch Super Bowl 55. And we'll be updating this story as the weeks count down and the 2020/21 NFL season playoffs slice teams out of the running.

Speaking of, the 8 remaining teams have one obvious front-runner: the Kansas City Chiefs, who finished the season at 14-2, and are favorites to win Super Bowl LV (as they won last year's big game). Standing in their way in the AFC division playoff game are the Cleveland Browns (11-5), who aren't going to be a cakewalk — but most would put KC QB Patrick Mahomes as leagues above Cleveland's Baker Mayfield.

The best streaming devices for watching the games

Whomever wins that game is likely to face the Buffalo Bills (13-3) who take on the Ravens in Saturday's playoff game. Josh Allen's led the Bills to a surprisingly strong season.

Over in the NFC, the Packers and Buccaneers seem like potential contenders, with Aaron Rodgers continuing his strong leadership in Green Bay and Tom Brady building a new challenger in Tampa Bay. That's not to count out the Rams or Saints, but beating either of those two quarterbacks in the playoffs is easily said than done, especially since New Orleans' QB Drew Brees is only a couple months removed from a ribs injury.

All of those elements stack up for what should be a highly-watched NFL playoffs. But since our eyes are already excited to watch Super Bowl 55, we've got all the details for the big game below — including how to watch it live, for free, and without commercial interruption. That being said, nobody's going to begrudge you if you decide you want commercials, as that's a part of the spectacle as well.

How to watch Super Bowl live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

You might have wanted to be at home for the Super Bowl, but if you've left your bubble and found yourself somewhere your normal streaming service doesn't work — do not fret. You can still get a Super Bowl live stream, by using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Super Bowl live streams in the US

In America, Super Bowl 2021 is going to be broadcast nationally on CBS, which is included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game is set for February 7, and it may start at 6:30 p.m. (if historical precedent holds).

Throughout the season, Fubo has had all the channels football fans needed: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Super Bowl live streams for free

You can watch the Super Bowl for free with one of our best TV antenna picks, or pick up CBS on the site locast.org. The latter only supports 45.6% of the U.S. population, though, so your mileage may vary.

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Super Bowl live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Super Bowl live streams in the UK are free — and commercial-free, too!

If you hate commercials (many do, even Super Bowl ads), know that the best way to watch the most stripped-down and pristine Super Bowl 2021 live stream is via the BBC.

Anyone located within the UK can watch a free Super Bowl 55 live stream on the BBC, just log into the free BBC iPlayer (you've got a UK TV license, right?). The Beeb cuts out all ads, and gives you the CBS broadcast booth for play-by-play and color commentary. We expect the game to start around 11:30 p.m. local BST if our 6:30 p.m. ET prediction holds up.

UK residents stuck outside the region can use a VPN, as detailed above, to log in just like they were back home.

Sky Sports will also carry Super Bowl 2021 live streams, available with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Super Bowl 55 live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Super Bowl LV live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

DAZN is available everywhere from web browsers to its apps/channels on iOS and Android, as well as the major streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4. Apple TV and Chromecast.

But say you don't want to spend CA$20 to watch Super Bowl 2021? We expect TSN and CTV to carry Super Bowl 55 live streams as well.

Who's playing the halftime show at Super Bowl 2021?

Here's hoping the teams playing don't get blinded by the lights as pop/R&B singer/song-writer The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. Yes, the once-mysterious performer (his real name is Abel Tesfaye), who rose to prominence on a trio of free mixtapes (look for his album Trilogy, it's amazing), has now checked off one of the biggest achievements in pop music: the Super Bowl halftime show.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac / Getty Images)

Expect The Weeknd to be joined by other stars, as the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show will likely follow the standard long-form mashup/mosaic format as in years past.