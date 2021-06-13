Suns vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 4 online

Suns vs Nuggets start time, channel The Suns vs Nuggets live stream will begin Sunday, June 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Nuggets live stream has Phoenix fans eager to bust out the brooms, while the reigning MVP is trying to keep his shot for another trophy alive in this NBA playoffs live stream?

There’s the MVP of the regular season, then there’s the MVP of this series. No disrespect to Nikola Jokic and his incredible regular season, but Chris Paul has taken center stage in this playoff series.

Paul is leading a Suns offense that has scored at least 100 points in their six straight wins this postseason. In that span the 11-time all-star is averaging 16.6 points per game with 10.1 assists and after his 15-assist performance in Game 2 of this series, the Nuggets gave him some space in Game 3. While Denver was trying to play more off ball defense, Paul took full advantage with his playoff high 27 points and still was able to get his teammates involved. Every Suns recorded double digits in points. Devin Booker scored a team-high 28 points.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic received his 2020-2021 NBA MVP award before Game 3 and went on to have a phenomenal game personally. “Joker” put together 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to have at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game. He’ll need a lot of help from his teammates if Denver is going to become the first team in NBA playoff history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

The Suns go into Game 4 as 3-point favorites and looking to complete the sweep. The over/under is 222.

How to avoid Suns vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Suns vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN .

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none.

Suns vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Nuggets airs on TNT, tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 13th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. While we love Fubo for a lot of sports, it doesn't have TNT, which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Suns vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports, but fear not. The Suns vs Nuggets game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena starting at 1 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Suns vs Nuggets live streams on TSN, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.