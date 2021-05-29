Suns vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 4 online

Suns vs Lakers start time, channel The Suns vs Lakers live stream will begin Sunday, May 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. It will air on ABC.

The Suns vs Lakers live stream could show L.A. looking like anything but a 7-seed as they will try to keep control of their playoff series with Phoenix. Meanwhile, the Suns need to regroup for this NBA playoffs live stream.

A wiseman once said, “just get to the postseason and anything can happen.” That ‘anything’ seems to be happening to the Lakers. Los Angeles made it into the playoffs thanks to their play-in tournament win over the Warriors. That only came after barely having a fully healthy roster throughout the season. Anthony Davis played in just 36 regular season games, while LeBron James played in just 45. Now they are healthy and dominating as the Western Conference’s 7th seed.

One of the best streaming services has ABC

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

The Suns, meanwhile, went through the season as one of the NBA’s best teams with a, for the most part, healthy roster. Most of their starters played at least 60 of the possible 72 games this season. And what did they get for that gamesmanship and success, the right to play the now healthy defending champion Lakers. For Game 4, the Suns will need more than just one player to be on offensively. Center Deandre Ayton was their lone 20-point scorer in Game 3. Devin Booker scored 19 on just 6-for-19 shooting. Ayton has scored 22 points in all three games this series.

Los Angeles asserted themselves in the third quarter of Game 3. Coming out of half time, the Lakers led by three then the Anthony Davis show started. Davis dropped 18 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter. The Lakers took that momentum into the fourth where they built as much as a 21-point lead. LeBron James finished with 21 points.

The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites in Game 4.

How to avoid Suns vs Lakers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Suns vs Lakers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Suns vs Lakers live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Lakers live stream airs on ABC, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Suns vs Lakers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports. The Suns vs Lakers live stream is on Sky Sports Arena — starting at 8:30 p.m. BST Sunday, May 30th

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Suns vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Suns vs Lakers on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.