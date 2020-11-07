Seahawks vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 9 game online

Seahawks vs Bills channel, start time The Seahawks vs Bills live stream begins at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Sunday, November 8 on FOX.

The Seahawks vs Bills live stream promises to be one of the best matchups of the week. Each team has a distinguished season so far, and they are both coming off wins in last week's contests.

But the teams play quite differently--the Seahawks with much bigger-scoring matchups. That gives Seattle a slight lead heading into this game, with oddsmakers favoring them by 2 points in this NFL live stream.

Seattle is doing everything bigger this year, averaging 34.3 points per game to Buffalo's 24.8; and it's driving for many more yards: 432.7 vs 382.9. Seattle's scoring power is centered on quarterback Russell Wilson, who leads the NFL with 26 touchdowns this season. And his plays tend to be bold: With 2,151 yards, he's ranked 5th in distance thrown. Wide receiver DK Metcalf has picked up 7 of those touchdown throws, tying him for first in the league. In fairness, though, Seattle has generally gone up against less powerful teams than Buffalo has faced this year, such as New England, Dallas and Minnesota (beating that last team by just one point).

Seattle meets a tough defense in Buffalo, which is allowing fewer points per game (24.9 to 28.4) and far fewer yards (370.6 vs a whopping 468.6). Their not so secret weapon is safety Jordan Poyer, who has racked up 58 tackles. Buffalo's scoring is softening up, though. Even with 10 fewer touchdowns than Wilson, Josh Allen still ranks 6th in the league in scoring, but his output is in decline. Allen scored a dozen touchdowns in his first four games, but has thrown just four TDs in the following four matches (along with four interceptions).

As a result, the Bills 24-21 win over the Patriots was a lot tighter than it should be, given how soft New England has played this year. (Their previous win was over the 0-8 New York Jets.) Allen is going to have to get back to his season-opening performance for the Bills to compete against the far-tougher opponent that Seattle represents.

How to watch Seahawks vs Bills live stream with a VPN

If for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Seahawks vs Bills live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Seahawks vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, Seahawks vs Bills is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, November 8.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Seahawks vs Bills is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Seahawks vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Seahawks vs Bills.

Seahawks vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Seahawks vs Bills on Sky Sports NFL, where coverage begins at 5 p.m. local BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Seahawks vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.