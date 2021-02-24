Samsung really, really wants you to try Galaxy Z Fold 2 — rolls out 100-day trial

We love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but at $2,000 you either need to be pretty wealthy or pretty certain before buying one.

Samsung clearly realizes this, so it’s offering a risk-free 100-day trial of its flagship foldable phone before April 1. The policy, which also applies to the Galaxy Z Flip & Z Flip 5G phones, lets you get a full refund within 100 days after delivery, rather than the two weeks you’d usually get from a retailer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the best foldable phone you can buy right now. It features a 7.6-inch 120Hz main display and a 6.2-inch 60Hz cover display, a Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 10-hour battery life, and three camera lenses on the back. View Deal

It’s a neat way for Samsung to let people give the brave new foldable world a try without committing to the purchase — especially given that it may be hard to demo one in person if shops are closed in your area due to Covid.

Of course you’ll still need to pay for your device upfront, and you should also be sure to set a calendar reminder if you do think you might want to return the device within 100 days.

For now, the offer applies to US customers only, but on the plus side Samsung also offers free express delivery, meaning you’ll be able to get your new foldable as soon as the next business day.

Samsung’s also offering several other deals when purchasing either of the phones listed above. First, you’ll get the option to trade-in your old phone for savings of up to $550 off the $1,999 price for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or the $1099 / $1199 price for the Galaxy Z Flip / Flip 5G.

And don’t worry if your old phone happens to have a cracked screen — you can still trade it in and get up to $475 off the respective prices. The pricing varies based on the model you’re trading in, though — so for an Apple iPhone 12 with a cracked screen, you’d only get $375.

Oh, and you’ll also get an instant $200 credit towards accessories for your brand-new foldable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G are the two best foldable phones available right now — at least until the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrives — so they’re well worth checking out.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review, we were impressed by its massive cover display, more durable design, innovative Flex Mode and overall performance.

This premium-quality foldable features a a 7.6-inch 120Hz main display and a 6.2-inch 60Hz cover display, a Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 10-hour battery life and three rear camera lenses. In fact, pretty much the only thing we don’t like about the Galaxy Fold 2 is that it’s not water-resistant.

And as per our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review, we love its sleek yet compact design (when folded), its powerful CPU and slightly more affordable price for a foldable phone.

Either would be a great way to try your first foldable — so the Samsung offers above look well worth a look.