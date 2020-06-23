Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks in new images — see it in action now

The Galaxy Watch 3 has once again popped up in leaked images, this time showing the watch's interface in action.

The new pictures come from TechTalkTV (via 9to5Google), who posted the images on Twitter. Earlier images had shown us the exterior of the watch's two sizes, but now we get to see the screen switched on and Samsung's Tizen OS 5.5 software in more detail.

(Image credit: TechTalkTV)

It's hard to get a read on the display given the quality of the image, but this will either be a 1.2-inch (41mm) or 1.4-inch (45mm) display, based on previous rumors, and features Gorilla Glass DX for durability. While the displays are larger than the previous generation Galaxy Watch, the overall size of the watch is smaller.

Another prominent difference versus the first-generation Galaxy Watch is the buttons on the right side. They protrude more from the housing on the Galaxy Watch 3, which should make them easier press.

The main menu is arranged in a circle for easy navigation with the Galaxy Watch 3's signature bezel. There's also a dive into the options menu to show the presence of the 'retailmode player', the setting that lets products display their best features when on display in store. This is pretty good evidence that we're probably not far away from the Watch 3's launch day.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pic.twitter.com/jkFYH84I6PJune 22, 2020

You will be able to choose between titanium or stainless steel as the material for the new Galaxy Watch when it launches, likely at a price around $400. The Galaxy Watch 3 will most likely make its first appearance at a rumored Galaxy Unpacked event in August, joined by the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy Tab S7 and other new Samsung products.