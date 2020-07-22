Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks stunning in this leaked 360-degree video

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks in past months have left little to the imagination, but now there's even less to envision thanks to a new 360-degree video of the upcoming flagship phones.

Evan Blass, who has provided us with recent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks, shared a clip of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the alleged Mystic Bronze finish to his Patreon. It shows the premium model of Samsung's next-generation flagship from every angle — curved edges, hole punch and massive camera bump and all.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

This render blows away the Galaxy Note 20 video Blass shared over the weekend. Compared to the all-black entry-level model of new phablet, this larger model looks stunning in its copper-like casing. Yes, even with that mammoth of a monotone camera setup. (Which allegedly includes a 108MP main, 13MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide and laser focus sensor.)

Mystic Bronze looks glorious in this application, which is why we're excited that it could be a new color option for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.

Some renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 & Note20 Ultra going around on Weibo... I'm doubtful about their legitimacy since the Z Fold 2 design looks a bit too good to be true. #Samsung #Unpacked #GalaxyZFold2 #GalaxyNote20Ultra pic.twitter.com/M8rljZPMjDJuly 20, 2020

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 also show versions of bronze finishes, so we could be looking at a gilded suite of devices coming next month. If you've ever wanted all your tech products to match, this summer's Samsung launch could be perfect for you.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will differ from the Note 20 in more ways than one. Its display will have curved edges, rather than flat. It will also have the QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that the standard Note 20 is said to be lacking.

The Note 20 Ultra will also be larger than the standard Note 20, measuring 6.87 inches (like Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra) instead of 6.4 inches. See our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra face-off for more on the differences and similarities you can expect.

Samsung will reveal the Note 20 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 5. Check back here for the latest Note 20 updates until then.