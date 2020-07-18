Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak shows flagship from every angle

A new image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has appeared, taking the form of a 360-degree GIF. That's giving us a good look at the new phablet from all sides.

The image comes courtesy of Evan Blass' Patreon, with his Twitter page also hosting a still version of the image.

Assuming this GIF is accurate (since it's from the usually reliable Blass, we can be pretty sure it is), it confirms a lot of the rumors we've been hearing recently about the design of the Note 20. This includes the flat display, complete with central punch-hole for the front camera, a rear camera block with three cameras and the squared-off edges, helping differentiate the Note 20 from the Galaxy S20 series which launched earlier this year.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Other rumors can flesh out what we see in the image. The Galaxy Note 20 display is expected to be be 6.4 inches across, and have an FHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. While that makes the phablet larger than the standard Galaxy S20, the S20 has a QHD resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the rear cameras on the Galaxy Note 20, we have heard that they will consist of a 12 megapixel main sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, with a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor also present to help with special effects (such as bokeh) and AR applications.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the model stuffed with Samsung's best hardware, differs slightly from this. Its display will have curved edges, the same as previous phones in the series like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and it will have the QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that the standard Note 20 is said to be lacking. The Note 20 Ultra will also be larger, measuring 6.87 inches across, the same as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As for the Note 20 Ultra's cameras, it will see a boost to the resolution of its main sensor from 12MP to 108MP, and the addition of an optical zoom feature to the telephoto lens (although it will have a decreased size of 13MP). Instead of a ToF sensor, the Note 20 Ultra will use a laser autofocus sensor, which should hopefully mean portrait mode pictures and quick snapshots are easy to take.

There are similarities between these two Note 20 models too. They will both run on the same Snapdragon 865 Plus or Exynos 990 chipset (depending on the region you buy the phone in), and both work with 5G, so they're future-proof if you plan on keeping them going for several years.

Samsung will reveal the Note 20 to us at a Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 5. It won't be the only product making its debut there, as we're also expecting appearances from the Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7.