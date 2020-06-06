Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may launch August 5 — along with all these gadgets

It's time to mark your calendars. One of the most prolific Samsung leakers has revealed the possible launch date of the Galaxy Note 20 along with several other Samsung products, including the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

According to an Ice Universe post on Weibo (via PhoneArena), "Samsung will release the Galaxy product line headed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series around August 5." And it could be joined by as many as five other devices.

The post says the Samsung Unpacked event for August 5th may include the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is interesting because we had thought that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus would be in the mix. And there have been rumors both backing up and refuting the existence of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phone.

Based on rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 6.4 to 6.7-inch display, a 120Hz screen with LTPO technology (for an adaptive refresh rate), a bigger battery, 5G standard and a larger in-display fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Ultra would step that up to a 6.8-inch display or larger.

In terms of cameras, the regular Galaxy Note 20 should have three lenses, while the Note 20 Plus/Ultra would be the flagship, with a 108MP main camera, a 13MP periscope camera and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The Ultra model could also feature a dedicated focusing sensor.

A separate new leak (via GSM Arena) has seen the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip go through 3C certification,, which has revealed the charging speeds and battery capacities for the Note 20 and Note 20 Plus. The Note 20 will have a 25W charger standard and feature a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Note 20 Plus/Ultra will step that up to a 4,500mAh pack.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Other Samsung devices would include the Galaxy Fold 2, the sequel to Samsung's first foldable phone. That's expected to include a larger front display, improved cameras, a 120Hz main screen and possibly S Pen support.

Samsung's first foldable phone had some durability issues and a high price of $1,980, so the Galaxy Fold 2 will have its work cut out for it in terms of winning over prospective shoppers, especially in this economy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

If that's not enough action for you, Samsung's August 5 event could also include the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which would add 5G connectivity to Samsung's foldable flip phone.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review, we really liked the ultra-thin glass design and how compact it is when folded up. Plus, the cameras are pretty good and the performance is solid, even if the price is on the high side at close to $1,400. The addition of 5G connectivity will better justify the premium.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus

Plus, we could see the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, which would be Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro. The rumor is that the Galaxy Tab S7 will feature an 11-inch display and the Tab S7 Plus a 12.4-inch panel. You can also expect a speedy Snapdragon 865 CPU, possible 120Hz refresh rate for the displays and 5G connectivity. The current iPad Pros offer 4G LTE only.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2

Last but not least, the Galaxy Watch 2 could be unveiled at Samsung's event, which is rumored to bring back the rotating bezel, as well as feature a Gorilla Glass DX display and military standard durability in a stainless steel case. You can also expect more storage and a bigger battery.