Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design just leaked — and we really hope this isn’t it

A leak showing off the Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s potential design has been flagged by serial tech tipster Ice Universe, with this design render showing how the next Galaxy flagship phone could sport a boxy rear-camera bump.

These images appear to be rough CAD renders for phone case makers to get an idea of the upcoming phone’s design so they can have cases ready for it when it launches. Ice Universe pointed out that these images, which come courtesy of Twitter user Harmless Karl, are just a "rough design preview" for what the Galaxy Note 20 might look like.

So it’s worth taking these images with a generous pinch of salt, particularly as we highly doubt that the Galaxy Note 20 will have the prominent side bezels as seen in these renders; such a design would be a step back from the nearly bezel-less Galaxy Note 10.

However, these design renders once again reinforce the idea that the Galaxy Note 20 will use a punch-hole selfie camera cut out much like the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S20. We don’t expect the display to be that different from the Galaxy Note 20’s predecessor in terms of design, but it is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display much like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This is interesting! pic.twitter.com/WuDVUC0bGBMay 18, 2020

It’s the camera module that’s the most interesting part of this design leak. It shows a rather boxy and chunky looking triple-camera bump, which flies in the face of the rumors that the Galaxy Note 20 will have a quad rear-camera array; that could be left for the Galaxy S20 Ultra as a means to make the phone worth getting over its upcoming Note stablemates.

But as these are rough design renders, there’s a good chance that the Galaxy Note 20 will still use four rear cameras — they may just be smaller than the render envisions them. After all, it would seem odd for Samsung to add larger rectangular camera bump to the Galaxy Note 20, rather than use the small pill-shaped vertical module of the Galaxy Note 10, and not add in another camera or extra sensors.

In fact, another leak from Ice Universe says that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will borrow the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera and add a new sensor for improved focus. So it's very possible the Note 20 Plus could be one of the best camera phones yet.

The Galaxy Note 20 is slated for an August reveal, so we still have another couple of months before we see something closer to the final design. And we expect it to look a lot sleeker than what you see here.