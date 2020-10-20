Rays vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch World Series 2020 online

Rays vs Dodgers time, channel The Rays vs Dodgers game 1 is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m. ET tomorrow (Oct. 20). World Series live streams are on Fox, and the full series schedule is below.

Tomorrow's Rays vs Dodgers live stream kicks off the World Series 2020, as baseball has made it through a complicated and shortened season. And, surprise, it's not going to be played in either team's ballpark, as the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field plays host to the two teams left standing.

This MLB playoffs live stream sees the LA Dodgers make their third trip to the World Series in four seasons, and it's only the 63rd time in MLB history that this has happened. Right now, the Dodgers are a heavy favorite, and not a team to be counted out.

If the Dodgers go behind early, folks can quickly cite how the team erased a 3-1 deficit in the NLCS to stop the Atlanta Braves from making it here. This is Tampa Bay's second time in the World Series, but the team's only been around since 1998, so that's not as bad a stat as it would be for an older team.

In terms of the major stars expected to shine in the biggest stage in baseball? Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw's got a reputation to uphold as one of the best pitchers in the history of the sport, and another reputation — as an underwhelming post season pitcher — to correct. In his World Series appearances (he's only had two), Kershaw's only 1 and 2 with a 5.40 ERA. The other big name for LA is right fielder Mookie Betts, whose defensive plays in the outfield have been worthy of applause.

In the other dugout you'll find Randy Arozarena, a 25-year-old rookie who the Rays picked up in the offseason (off the Cardinals) and has become the hottest hitter in the league. His post-season has seen him hit .382/.433/.855, and that's with 7 HR and 14 runs scored.

How to watch Rays vs Dodgers live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch Rays vs Dodgers live streams on TV where you've gotten off to, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Rays vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch World Series game 1 at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox. That means most people with cable can watch the Rays vs Dodgers live streams pretty easily.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get Rays vs Dodgers live streams on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, starting at just $30 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Rays vs Dodgers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live, as most Fox affiliates will carry the World Series live streams. Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world.

The cost varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free, and you wonꞌt have to jump through any MLB-sponsored hoops.

Rays vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK also have an easy time tuning into Rays vs Dodgers live streams: it's on BT Sport (which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021). You just need to stay up past 1am.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Rays vs Dodgers live streams in Canada

Baseball fans in Canada can watch World Series game 1 of Rays vs Dodgers on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's on both SN and SN1.

Rays vs Dodgers World Series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ 8:09 p.m. (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ 8:09 p.m. (FOX) Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Wednesday, Oct. 21 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Oct. 23 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 24 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) *Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) *Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:08 p.m. (FOX) *Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ 8:09 p.m. (FOX)

* = if necessary