PSG vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Watch the Champions League quarterfinal

PSG vs. Bayern Munich start time and channels PSG vs. Bayern Munich kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Tuesday (April 13). You can watch the match on Paramount Plus in the U.S., while UK viewers can follow along on BT Sport.

This PSG vs. Bayern Munich live stream is different — Bayern Munich beat all comers last season when it came to the UEFA Champions League. But if the German side is going to defend its title, it's going to have to do something it rarely had to do in its last campaign — come from behind.

PSG takes a 3-2 lead into the second leg of its Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich. That means Bayern is going to have to win its return match against the Parisians, and a simple 1-0 victory won't do it. The Bavarians will need to win by two goals to move onto the next round of the Champions League.

That's a tall order considering how well PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Neymar performed in the first leg. But Bayern has superstars of its own to turn to — though not top scorer Robert Lewandowski — so this PSG vs. Bayern Munich match is far from over.

Whether you want to watch yet another Bayern triumph or revel in a rare defeat of the German side, you won't want to miss PSG vs. Bayern Munich. Here's where you can live stream this Champions League quarterfinal.

How to use a VPN to watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich

If you find yourself unable to stream PSG vs. Bayern Munich when the Champions League quarterfinal kicks off, a virtual private network, or VPN, may be just what you're looking for. With a VPN, you can hide your location, making it possible to see streams of the match that are available in other parts of the world.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams in the U.S.

You can watch the PSG vs. Bayern Munich match on Paramount Plus, which is the exclusive home of the Champions League in the U.S. (In fact, Paramount Plus is also carrying the Chelsea vs. Porto quarterfinal at the exact same time as PSG vs. Bayern Munich.)

Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount Plus starts at $5.99 a month. In addition to Champions League coverage, the streaming service features other CBS live sports, including NWSL soccer. There's original programming, too.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams in the UK

You'll need BT Sport to watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich if you live in the U.K. That match airs on BT Sport 3, while BT Sport 2 carries Chelsea vs. Porto. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. BST, though the match itself doesn't get underway until 8 p.m.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream PSG vs. Bayern Munich on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams in Canada

Turn to DAZN for any Champions League coverage in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams in other countries

Here's where you can stream PSG vs. Bayern Munich in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports

GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1 Germany: Sky Ticket, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go, Blue Sport

Sky Ticket, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go, Blue Sport India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: Vidio

Vidio Ireland: BT Sport 3, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, RTE 2, RTE Player, Virgin TV Go

BT Sport 3, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, RTE 2, RTE Player, Virgin TV Go Mexico: ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

For other PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams, please visit LiveSoccerTV.com.