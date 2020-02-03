Price drop: Surface Pro X now $319 off at Amazon

Want the benefits of a laptop with the portability of a tablet? Then you might want to take advantage of this Surface Pro 2-in-1 laptop deal we found.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Pro X on sale for $849.99. Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop would set you back $999, so that's $149 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this base model. It also undercuts Best Buy's current price by $50. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (128GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Get it now for $149 off. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X Bundle (256GB): was $1,569 now $1,250 @ Amazon

Want the full 2-in-1 experience? This Surface Pro X configuration includes a larger 256GB SSD and comes with Microsoft's Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen. It's $319 off.View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid and alternative to the Apple iPad Pro.

With its 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen, Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, the Surface Pro X is among the best tablets on today's market. What makes it a noteworthy device is its built-in LTE, which makes it great for on-the-go network connectivity.

In terms of design, the Surface Pro X is a slimmed down version of the Surface Pro 7. Compared to its successor, it has thinner bezels and rounded corners. It also has its own new stylus, the $139 Slim Pen (sold separately). This revamped pen has two flat sides instead of a rounded body and is noticeably thinner than the Surface Pen.

In sister site LaptopMag's Surface Pro X review, they liked its slim, attractive chassis and bright, vivid display. While they were underwhelmed by its performance, they found the Surface Pro X has the best webcam of any laptop or tablet.

The Surface Pro X sports a stealth-looking, lightweight anodized aluminum chassis. At 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller but weighs the same as the Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro X has two USB-C ports which is one more than the iPad Pro. Battery-wise, the Surface Pro X lasted 9 hours and 45 minutes on LaptopMag's battery test (which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits). It beat the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) as well as the category average (8:16).

As an alternative, Amazon also bundles the 256GB Surface Pro X with Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen for $1,250 ($320 off).