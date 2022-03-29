Poland vs Sweden live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The Poland vs Sweden live stream will see another European team book its place in the Qatar World Cup 2022 finals — but which one it will be is anyone's guess.

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

These two sides are very evenly matched; when they met at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament just under a year ago, the Swedes ran out 3-2 winners, but only thanks to a 94th-minute winner from Viktor Claesson.

They should be helped in their quest to reach a second successive World Cup Finals by the presence of the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic, although he's unlikely to play the full game, having not featured for AC Milan since January. The veteran striker is now 40, and this surely represents his last chance to play on the world stage.

"A World Cup without Zlatan is not a World Cup," Ibrahimovic said in typically understated style.

Sweden reached this stage by beating Czech Republic 1-0 in extra time last week, whereas the Poles were given a bye to this round having been drawn against the now-expelled Russians. Instead, Poland played a friendly against Scotland and were able to rest several of their star players, including Robert Lewandowski.

He'll be back today and is clearly the man Sweden will need to be most wary of; he's already notched 50 goals for club and country this season.

The winner of this match will officially confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the losers will have to wait another four years. Find out which one qualifies by watching the Poland vs Sweden live stream, which we will show you how to do below.

Plus, don't forget to also find out how to watch the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream to see which other European nation qualifies today.

How to watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream from anywhere

The Poland vs Sweden live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream on ESPN Plus; if you have an ESPN Plus subscription, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access Sky Sports or Now.

How to watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Poland vs Sweden live stream in the U.K., where it will be shown on Sky Sports red Button. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box, Sky Glass or HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Poland vs Sweden live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for Poland vs Sweden and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Poland vs Sweden live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Poland vs Sweden stream on Sky Sport NZ or via BeIn Sports Connect if you have the Sky Sport package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.