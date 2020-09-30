Google Pixel 5 photos just leaked hours before launch

The Pixel 5 will be shown off tonight by Google for the first time, but you can see it in the flesh right now thanks to a new last-minute leak.

Two photos showing the new Pixel's front and back were posted on Twitter by Jon Prosser. While these can't show us what new software tricks Google is about to introduce, it does give us a good look at the phone's chassis and hints at what the presentation later today will focus on.

The first thing your eye is likely drawn to is the punch-hole front camera notch in the top left corner of the display. This design first appeared on the Pixel 4a, and is probably the best solution to keeping the screen large while also keeping the camera in a useful position.

Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you’re up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iHSeptember 30, 2020

On the screen itself, it looks like Prosser has the phone in a demonstration mode, with the headings "Hardware," "5G," and "Battery" at the bottom of the screen. 5G is simple enough to understand - this is believed to be Google's first 5G-ready flagship, with expectations that it will work with both sub-6GHz and mmWave versions of the technology.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Hardware and battery as focus points are more interesting. Google has, according to the leaks and rumors, toned down the power of the Pixel line this year, offering a less powerful Snapdragon 765G chip in the Pixel 5 instead of the 8-series chip that most flagship Android phones use.

Measuring a rumored six inches across with a decent 90Hz refresh rate, the display is a similar story. While other phones may offer more sophisticated 120Hz panels, Google seems to be aiming to undercut rivals on price instead.

We've heard that the Pixel 5 will use a 4,000 mAh battery, or potentially a 3,080 mAh battery depending on the rumor. Given the poor battery life of previous Pixel phones, this was an area that definitely needs work, so we're curious to see what Google's come up with to address it.

In the second image of the back of the phone, there are a pair of cameras visible in the square bump in the top left corner. These dual cameras are thought to be a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP ultrawide sensor, a departure from the main/telephoto combination in the Pixel 4.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Below that we see the raised outline of a circle in the very center of the phone, which is without doubt the rumored rear fingerprint sensor.

In a way, this is a step back from the more complex Face Unlock system on the Pixel 4, powered by Google's Motion Sense and Soli technology. However, this system proved unreliable and meant the phone needed to have an ugly chunky bezel at the top to fit in the additional sensors. A simple rear fingerprint reader is a tried and tested unlocking method, and one that leaves the display to take up more space on the phone's front

The back as a whole is colored with Google's traditional Just Black hue. We're expecting a Subtle Sage option as well, and possibly a white version too, in line with previous Pixels.

Today's launch event for the Pixel 5 will see another phone make its debut too. The Pixel 4a 5G, a 5G-ready version of Google's existing Pixel 4a is also on the way. While the Pixel 5 is thought to be fairly reasonably priced compared to some competitors' flagships, the Pixel 4a 5G will give users access to the latest and fastest mobile data standard but in an even more affordable package.

Rumors also tell us to look out for some new smart home products at the launch event too, specifically a new generation of Chromecast and a Google Nest Audio speaker.