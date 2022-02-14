Peaky Blinders season 6 release date may have leaked — and it's actually very soon

We've been wondering about the Peaky Blinders season 6 release date for so long that we almost thought it wasn't going to come out until 2023. But it turns out that the next season of one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2022 may actually debut this month, at least on one service.

We probably would have told you about this sooner, but a paywall got in the way. At the very bottom of an interview with Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne, The Sunday Times (of London, not The New York Times) has a little note that Peaky Blinders season 6 debuts on Feb. 27 on BBC1.

Because we're not part of The Sunday Times' paying readership, we learned this the way others did, via a Tweet posted during all the Super Bowl 2022 pre-show insanity by the outlet Culture Crave:

Neither Netflix nor the BBC has confirmed this date.

Analysis: Peaky Blinders season 6 news was due

What's particularly hilarious about all of this is that we kind of called it last August. An article with news about when to expect Peaky Blinders season 6's release date that I penned contained the line "Expect Peaky Blinders season 6 somewhere around Valentine's Day," and ... well, check the date of this story. Yep, I'm as bemused as you are.

At that time, we heard about this from actor Conrad Khan, who was new to the series (and was known for his role in County Lines). Khan had said to expect the new season in this specific month, saying "from what I last heard — I mean, these things change so quickly — I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year."

Previous guesstimating had planted a release somewhere around December 2021 or later. Then, in November 2021, the official Peaky Blinders Twitter account posted that the series would return in "Early 2022."

All of the above is, to reconfirm, an unconfirmed BBC release date. Netflix subscribers may have to wait even longer. We look forward to Netflix and the Beeb releasing the news about the final season of the hit drama at some point in the near future.