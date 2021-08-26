Peaky Blinders season 6 star teases release window, and it’s not this year

To those wondering when Peaky Blinders season 6 will debut, we've just gotten our first hint. It's not a firm and hard release date, but star Conrad Khan has given us a 28-day long window for when he expects the next run to debut.

All you calendar nerds out there already know what I'm getting at, as Khan told RadioTimes.com that "from what I last heard – I mean, these things change so quickly – I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year."

Oh, and you're not forgetting anything if you don't recognize his name. Khan's new to the show, most well known for his experience in the bleak film County Lines.

That noncommittal quote almost sounds like it could, in fact, be earlier or later. But not the late-2021 window that we'd optimistically thought about for the past many months.

We'd had that window in mind because director Anthony Byrne had said the seasons require six months of editing, and that production ended on May 28, 2021. That could have meant a December or later release, with a little buffer from the earliest they'd turn the season in, in November. Netflix and BBC likely need time to get everything in order to promote the series, and would probably want time to look it over before dropping it online.

Peaky Blinders season 6 has had a long and bumpy road to release for the same reasons many projects have: the Covid-19 pandemic halted production back in March of 2020, and the cast and crew took until around January 2021 to pick back up.

Why we need Peaky Blinders season 6 now

Many characters have faced the end of a TV season at the wrong end of a gun, but Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) wound up pointing that pistol at his own head as season 5 concluded.

As Tommy's not actually likely to kill himself, the big questions of Peaky Blinders season 6 revolve around the Brummie running out of options. Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Michael (Finn Cole) seem ready to take over full control of Shelby Company Ltd, ripping it out of Tommy's hands.

Oh, and then there's the mystery of the foiled assassination of Sir Oswald Mosley that has everyone wondering about how even the best-laid plans can fall apart.