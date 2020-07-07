OnePlus Nord launch date revealed — with a surprising twist

The countdown to the official OnePlus Nord release date has begun. OnePlus has just announced that it will launch the Nord on July 21 — and you will be able to watch the virtual event in AR.

As reported by TechRadar, OnePlus has launched a OnePlus Nord AR app, which is already available in the Google Play Store and is coming to the App Store for iPhones.

How to watch OnePlus Nord launch (in AR)

The OnePlus Nord launch event will get underway 3 pm BST / 10 am ET / 7 am PDT. At that point you’ll just need to fire up the AR app on your phone and follow along.

The Google Play app for the OnePlus Nord AR launch event gives you the option of creating an avatar and provides some other general tips, including making sure your device is fully charged and that you have you’re headphones on. It also recommends a Wi-Fi connection for the best results.

The Nord AR app also shows a a virtual product showcase for the phone flanked by a couple of video windows, so it seems like you’ll just get in closer to watch the action.

OnePlus Nord specs and price

The OnePlus Nord is creating so much buzz for a couple of reasons. The first is that OnePlus is slowly teasing out information and images for the phone ahead of its big reveal. But the main appeal is that the Nord represents OnePlus' return to making affordable mid-range phones.

The OnePlus Nord will feature a Snapdragon 765G chip, which means it will support 5G networks, and the company also says that it will have a flagship-level camera. Other leaks point to a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, three or four rear cameras and two front cameras (8MP and 32MP).

Additional leaked specs include 6GB of RAM (though we've heard as high as 12GB), a 4,000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging. In other words, the OnePlus Nord would be a very formidable rival to both the iPhone SE and upcoming Google Pixel 4a.

OnePlus Nord preorders: July 8 and July 15

OnePlus Nord preorders have been selling out very fast, but there are two upcoming opportunities listed on the OnePlus Nord UK preorder page.

You can preorder the OnePlus Nord July 8 at 9am BST / 4am EDT / 1am PDT on July 8, but TechRadar reports that only 900 units will be available. Your next chance will be on July 15th.

Unfortunately, OnePlus doesn't currently have plans to sell the OnePlus Nord in the U.S. but you may be able to snag a unit through one of the preorders.