Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti launch date just teased — what you need to know

The much-rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could be finally revealed on May 31, as the graphics giant has teased that's when it'll hold a GeForce event.

While Team Green didn't explicitly say it would be taking the covers off the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, this date track with recent reports suggest we'll see the graphics card very soon, alongside the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

The event will be streamed live via YouTube and Twitch platforms, starting at 10 p.m. PDT/ June 1, 6 a.m. GMT/ June 1, 1 a.m. EST. The announcement came from Nvidia GeForce's official Twitter account, featuring an 11-second video that revealed the upcoming live stream.

Sadly, apart from the mysterious "Get Ready" caption, Nvidia didn't include any details concerning the event.

Get Ready. 🌌 pic.twitter.com/VuDCcKXrryMay 26, 2021 See more

After numerous delay rumors, the release of the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could finally happen within a few days. The graphics card was originally rumored as an upgraded 20GB version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. Since then, one leak has suggested that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will reportedly feature 12GB of GDDR6X memory, which would still be an improvement over the GeForce RTX 3080's 10GB.

It's also been speculated that similar to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, the RTX 3080 Ti will include a 384-bit bus, which will allow the graphics card to offer a notable increase in memory bandwidth over the RTX 3080.

Speaking of memory, some leaks also point to the fact that the GeFroce RTX 3080 Ti will also equip fewer CUDA cores, compared to what's been said in the earlier leaks. The manufacturers are reportedly planning for the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti GPU to include 10,240 cores, that being 256 cores less than what's been initially anticipated.

We've also heard rumors that both the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti are expected to feature a hash rate limiter in order to discourage bulk-buying from Ethereum miners. That could potentially improve the stock situation for regular consumers who are already having trouble finding where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

However, this wouldn't exactly guarantee that the stock would be any better than that of Nvidia's base RTX 30-series GPU models.

Our gaming editor Marshall Honorof explained that the global semiconductor shortage "has made GPUs into luxury goods for the time being, and the two new GPUs will need semiconductors, just the same as any other graphics card on the market. As such, expect limited availability, high prices, and a competitive buying process."

And regarding the pricing, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be priced around $999, which would be a midpoint between the GeForce RTX 3080 ($699) and RTX 3090 ($1499).

Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti cards have already been spotted in Razer desktop configurations, based on a listing seen on Tmall: the official vendor for Razer PCs in China.