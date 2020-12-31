Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leaks again — what you need to know

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been re-confirmed by another partner card manufacturer. In an entry to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulatory office, spotted by VideoCardz, Gigabyte revealed that it has several versions of the 3080 Ti — an upgraded version of the RTX 3080 — in the works.

This follows Asus accidentally leaking its own 3080 Ti models on its own website. Gigabyte has also listed a number of RTX 3060 models, adding further confirmation that this new mid-range graphics card is on the way too.

To recap, the 3080 Ti is a high-end GPU that will sit between the 3080 and the top-of-the-line 3090. Gigabyte’s product codes appear to back up previous leaks and rumors that the 3080 Ti will feature 20GB of GDDR6X memory, again sitting between the 3080’s 12GB and the 3090’s 24GB.

The 3060, interestingly, is listed with 12GB of memory across all of Gigabyte’s models: that’s 4GB more than the 3060 Ti it would sit below in Nvidia’s overall hierarchy.

Sadly this latest leak doesn’t reveal anything more about a potential RTX 3080 Ti price or release date. It’s unlikely that Nvidia will want to go much higher than the $999 of AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT, though it’s sure to land somewhere between the $700 3080 and the $1,500 3090.

Hopefully this would make it a worthwhile compromise for those who want top-quality 4K gaming power without spending more for the 3090’s surplus memory, which is of greater use to creative and design work. And speaking of hope, it would nice if these cards are easier to buy than the almost permanently sold-out 3080.

As for when we can expect to see the 3080 Ti and 3060 in an official capacity, Nvidia is holding a gaming-focused live event on January 12. Don’t expect the new GPUs to go on sale then and there, though: current reports suggest that at least the 3080 Ti release date won’t come until after the Chinese New Year on (Feb. 11-17).