Nominate your favorite fitness pro for Fit&Well's Trainer of the Year Award

Fitness trainers deserve major props. Despite ongoing stay-at-home protocols and gym capacity regulations, they've helped us get (or stay) in shape over the last year. Now is your chance to do something for them in return.

Our sister brand Fit&Well is looking to recognize trainers across all workout formats, from cycling and pilates to bootcamp and boxing. The site just opened nominations for the Trainer of the Year award so you can shout out the best fitness pro you know.

Whether it's your private trainer or class coach, Fit&Well wants to know about the people who've inspired and guided you keep at your fitness goals during these challenging times.

When you nominate them for the 2021 Trainer of the Year award, you'll get to brag about how their killer workouts or infectious energy have improved your physical and mental health. The winner will be interviewed for and featured on Fit&Well's platforms.

The deadline to nominate your trainer is Sunday March 7, and all nominees will be announced on fitandwell.com the following week. So what are you waiting for? Head over to the nomination form now.

