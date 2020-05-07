New Apple TV with A12X Bionic power is 'ready to ship'

An ultrafast Apple TV 4K powered by the A12X Bionic chip is 'ready to ship' and coming soon, if the latest leak about a produced-but-unannounced Apple device is true.

The rumor comes from none other than tech YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has spilled some seriously juicy Apple intel in recent weeks. Today (May 7) Prosser tweeted that the Cupertino company's newest streaming device, codenamed Neptune T1125, "could drop at any time."

Yesterday Prosser said the same about AirPods 3 and the iMac 2020, bringing the "ready to ship" total to three devices all in different categories. The YouTuber is among the most reliable Apple tipsters right now, and given a previous leak about a new Apple TV 4K, Prosser's information seems to line up.

9to5Mac spotted plans for a next-gen Apple TV 4K in the tvOS 13.4 beta code released in February. The biggest perk of the new device appeared to be a speed boost, as the code suggested his device uses the same chip architecture seen in Apple's A12 and A13 Bionic chips, which power in the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 lines, respectively.

Prosser says that the streaming box will sport the A12X Bionic, making it the fastest Apple TV to date. It will reportedly be offered in 64GB or 128GB configurations, whereas the current Apple TV 4K is only available in 32GB or 64GB. This memory increase could also cause a price jump.

We'll learn more about pricing and availability soon, if Prosser's sources shared accurate information. It's possible that Apple has chosen WWDC 2020 on June 22 as the new streaming box's release date. We'll likely also learn more about the tvOS 14 update at the major developer conference next month.

