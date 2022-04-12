Netflix has a well-earned reputation for swinging the cancellation axe without mercy. It’s why subscribers have learned not to get too attached to their favorite Netflix shows, as there’s always the possibility that an out-of-the-blue cancellation is just around the corner.

In 2022 the world’s biggest streaming service certainly isn’t shaking off its reputation; if anything it’s double-downing with a host of original series already confirmed to be done. Making matters worse, some of these shows only got a single season to find an audience, and several of them enjoyed stellar reviews and even cracked the Netflix’s most-watched list.

At this point, we’re wondering just what it takes to be deemed a success by the Netflix. It seems unless a show reaches juggernaut status a-la Stranger Things, Bridgerton or The Witcher, the threat of cancellation is always ominously lurking in the background.

Expect to see more shows added to this list over the coming months, but for now, here’s a rundown of all the Netflix canceled shows in 2022 so far.

On The Verge

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s most recent cancellation was announced via a comment from the show’s creator on our unrelated Instagram post. Julie Delpy, who also stars in On The Verge, was pretty blunt about the matter when asked when season two would launch: “Cancelled, but they forgot to announce it was cancelled.”

On The Verge was a comedy-drama that followed four female friends in their late 40s as they navigate work, love and midlife crises. The show was a co-production between Netflix and French company StudioCanal and also starred Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau and Giovanni Ribisi. It ends after just a single season of 12 episodes.

Archive 81

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that viewers won’t get the chance to delve any further into the mysteries of Archive 81 as the supernatural series has been canned after just one season. The show was based on a horror podcast of the same name and had enjoyed strong reviews out of the gate. Apparently, that wasn’t enough to convince Netflix to give Archive 81 a second chance to find a bigger audience and the show has now been confirmed as finished.

Making this even harder to swallow is the fact that season one ended on a huge cliffhanger, which now appears to be destined to remain forever unresolved. This Netflix cancellation definitely stings the most of all the entries on this list.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Viewers of Netflix’s adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s beloved series of child’s novels can take comfort in the fact this modern-day retelling at least lasted longer than HBO’s attempt in 1990. The Baby-Sitters Club managed a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes but was still axed after just two seasons.

Like the novels that inspired it the show centers on the adventures of five middle-schoolers who start their own babysitting business in the fictional setting of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. While there won’t be any new episodes, this charming series is still well worth watching as it’s bursting with hopeful optimism, something we could all do with a little more of right now.

Gentefied

(Image credit: Kevin Estrada/Netflix)

Gentefied has the dubious honor of being the first show canceled by Netflix in 2022. The half-hour comedy-drama was produced by America Ferrera (of Ugly Betty fame) and revolved around a trio of Mexican American cousins in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. The show tackled plenty of real-world issues such as immigration, familial separation and, of course, gentrification with candor and comedic wit. This was another case of the viewers not pressing play despite strong reviews.

Co-showrunner Linda Yvette Chávez posted a long message to fans, stating that “we have to rethink the way in which we value" this kind of "revolutionary art." "Metrics and algorithms," she writes, "will never measure the true impact of what we did here." It’s a statement that’s hard to disagree with.

Cooking with Paris

(Image credit: Kit Karzen/Netflix)

A Netflix cancellation that doesn't perhaps sting as much as the others, Cooking with Paris has been killed after just six episodes. The title tells you pretty much everything you need to know about this one, it’s a run-of-the-mill cooking show hosted by Paris Hilton.

While Netflix has enjoyed several cutlery hits including Nailed it! and Is It Cake? this series couldn’t even draw in viewers with guest appearances from the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Saweetie and Demi Lovato. Sometimes a recipe just doesn’t work out and that certainly seems to be the case with Cooking with Paris. Its 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes perhaps tells you everything you need to know about why this show won’t be returning for a second season.

Another Life

Sometimes critics and viewers don’t see eye to eye as Another Life’s first season proved. The sci-fi show was something of a critical punching bag, scoring an abysmal 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Netflix subscribers seemed to find the show much more palatable scoring it a respectful 69%. While that audience interest was enough for Netflix to greenlight a season two, a third mission for astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) isn’t in the cards as Netflix has canceled Another Life.

To be frank, this one felt inevitable. Another Life is a special effects-heavy production likely with a higher budget than other shows, and its second season barely registered on Netflix’s most-watched list with the streamer being silent about its performance, a tell-tale sign of an underperforming show. Our advice: go binge-watch all six seasons of The Expanse instead.

Other Netflix shows ending in 2022

Grace and Frankie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that Grace and Frankie will air its final dozen episodes on April 29, which will bring the series to a close after seven seasons on the streaming service. Seven seasons is a good run for any TV show, but for a Netflix original series it's practically unprecedented. The show’s swansong has been significantly delayed by Covid-19 production problem, but fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to say goodbye to these beloved old birds.

Debuting on Netflix in 2015, Grace and Frankie chronicles an odd couple pairing between the titular characters in the wake of their husbands leaving them to marry each other. The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the main roles, with Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson playing their ex-husbands. The show's creator, Marta Kauffman, expressed disappointment at Netflix’s decision to bring Grace and Frankie’s adventures to a close, but at least, in this case, viewers got to spend plenty of time with the pair before saying goodbye.

Locke & Key

(Image credit: Netflix)

Locke & Key is ending its run on Netflix after three seasons but for once this is a joint decision between the streamer and the show’s creative team. Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill confirmed via a statement that the plan had always been for the show to last three seasons and also expressed thanks for the “opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted.”

The supernatural thriller series follows the Locke siblings who move to their ancestral home in the wake of their father’s death. Upon arrival, they quickly discover the mansion is hiding several supernatural secrets including a set of magical keys with unique powers. The show’s third and final season will be released later this year.

Ozark

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix probably wishes it wasn't saying "goodbye" to Ozark. The Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-led show is ending on its own terms, in a super-sized final season that's dropped half of its run already. Showrunner Chris Mundy has told the press that this four-seasons mark was around the time that felt right to all involved, including Bateman. This ending point "is about making sure we didn't overstay our welcome," he explained to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab).

The second half of the season finds the Byrde family with a chance to escape from their local mafia troubles, but there's at least one catch. Ozark season 4 part 2 arrives and closes things out on April 29.