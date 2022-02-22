Netflix just cancelled one of its biggest original shows

Netflix has developed a reputation for being fairly trigger happy when it comes to cancelling TV shows, and it seems the streamer has no intention of shaking that rep in 2022. After announcing a pair of cancellations last month, the next original series on the chopping block has just been confirmed.

Science-fiction series Another Life won’t be getting another shot at finding a bigger audience, the show is officially done and dusted after two seasons. The news was confirmed via series star Katee Sackhoff on Twitter, where she thanked everyone who watched the show and stated: “I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards.”

I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love NikoFebruary 21, 2022 See more

The high-concept show followed astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) as she led a daring crew on a quest across the cosmos in order to explore the genesis of an alien artefact that was discovered on Earth. The series also starred Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow. It was created by Aaron Martin, who is also the showrunner of anthology horror series Slasher which was just renewed for its fifth season earlier this month.

Another Life finishes its run with 20 episodes across two seasons, and a less than stellar critical reception. On Rotten Tomatoes the show’s first season gained a pretty woeful score of just 6%, although the audience rating is much stronger with a respectful 69%. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear this solid audience reaction was enough to convince Netflix to continue the series any further.

The odds of Another Life returning have looked bleak for a while now. Netflix was pretty much silent on the show's performance when season two debuted last October, which is never a good sign.

Netflix loves to shout about its hits but is understandably less vocal about show’s that underperform. Sackhoff joked on social media that Netflix never lets shows reach a third season in December, a barb that seems rather pointed now.

Well ain’t that the damn truth 😂🤷🏼‍♀️December 21, 2021 See more

Another one bites the dust

Another Life isn’t the first Netflix original show to bite the dust in 2022, and it almost certainly won't be the last either. Netflix is notorious for being ruthless when it comes to cancelling shows that aren’t generating significant subscriber interest.

This is perhaps an understandable consequence of Netflix producing so much content every single year, but it's still a frustration that Netflix subscribers need to navigate. Our advice: never get too attached to a Netflix original series.

Even so, we still rank Netflix as one of the best streaming services out there, and to be brutally honest the number of people likely disappointed by the cancellation of Another Life will be small. However, it’s never nice to see a show axed, especially when the creatives clearly had more stories to tell.