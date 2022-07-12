Resident Evil Netflix series release date and time: How to watch online

Netflix's Resident Evil live-action series is finally here and it looks to try and cement itself as an important (aka not forgettable) part of the long and complicated history of Resident Evil movies and shows. And to do so, it's started out with a seriously clever bit of casting: Lance Reddick.

Reddick plays Albert Wesker, a name that's more than familiar to those who have played the Resident Evil games. In this show, Wesker's discovering that the dangerous and mutation-creating T-virus has reared its ugly head again, and is trying to stop things before they get too bad.

Unfortunately, we already know the "future" as Netflix's Resident Evil takes place both in 2022 when Wesker's trying to figure things out and in 2026 when his daughter Jade has survived through the chaotic dystopia that the T-Virus wreaked.

When is Resident Evil out on Netflix?

Netflix debuts its Resident Evil series on Thursday (July 14th, 2022) at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST.

All eight one-hour episodes will debut at the same time.

Resident Evil Netflix trailers

In the official Resident Evil Netflix trailer, we see that Umbrella is trying to create a utopia while erasing its bad press. But as soon as Lance Reddick says "T-virus," you know it's all going wrong. Monsters lurk around every corner, and it's time to rev a chainsaw.

The first Netflix Resident Evil teaser trailer screamed "all is not right." In one point in time, everything is clean and pristine. Umbrella is providing a good way of life. Except for that mouse in the microwave going wild. Then, we jump to London in 2036 and it's full-blown dystopia.

Resident Evil Netflix series cast and crew

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lance Reddick (playing Albert Wesker) leads the series, but he may only be in one time-frame of it. Wesker's daughter Jade is played by Tamara Smart (in 2022) and Ella Balinska (in 2036). Siena Agudong plays Billie, Jade's fraternal twin sister (in the 2022 frame of time).

Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys For Life) plays Umbrella CEO Evelyn Marcus. Other announced cast members include:

Adeline Rudolph

Ahad Raza Mir

Connor Gossatti

Turlough Convery

Resident Evil Netflix series plot

The logline for the series reads "Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Previous reporting, via Variety (opens in new tab), notes that the series will take place "nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Netflix has given the one-hour show an eight-episode order.

Resident Evil Netflix series posters