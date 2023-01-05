All the Netflix canceled shows in 2023 so far — and other series ending this year

Netflix has a well-established reputation for canceling shows at a rapid pace. It’s why longtime subscribers will warn you to never get too attached to a new Netflix show as a cancelation after just a single season could always be lurking around the corner.

Last year Netflix did little to shed its unwanted reputation for trigger-happy cancelations with a string of shows being axed without mercy. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that many of the shows recently canceled on Netflix enjoyed critical acclaim, attracted passionate viewers and several even cracked the streamer's most-watched list — sometimes you’ve got to wonder just what it takes to be viewed as a success by Netflix.

It seems that unless a show score juggernaut viewing numbers out of the gate ala Wednesday and Stranger Things, there is always the possibility that the most recent episode will turn out to be the show’s last. Don’t make the mistake of thinking a cliffhanger ending guarantees a follow-up season either. Netflix has canceled plenty of shows with unresolved plot points in recent months as well.

We had been hoping that Netflix might turn over a new leaf in 2023, but we’re not even a week into the new year and the streamer has already announced its first cancellation of 2023. And we certainly expect this list to grow longer in the weeks and months ahead. So this will be your source for all details on the Netflix canceled shows in 2023 — including series that are ending this year after prior cancelation and those simply concluding on their own terms.

Every Netflix show canceled in 2023

1899

Netflix’s frequently-used cancelation axe has claimed its first victim in 2023. Sci-fi mystery series 1899 has been canned. Set on a steamship crossing the Atlantic Ocean at the turn of the 20th century, the show follows the multicultural passengers as they stumble upon a nightmarish riddle when a second ship is discovered adrift on the open seas.

The show enjoyed a solid, if not especially remarkable, critical and audience reception. But it did manage to claim the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s most-watched list and rack up more than 79 million viewing hours in its first week. However, that wasn’t enough to convince Netflix execs to greenlit a second season and the show is now over after just a single eight-episode season. To make matters worse 1899’s first season ended on a massive cliffhanger.

Other Netflix shows ending in 2023

The Crown

Netflix’s historic drama recounting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the inner working of the British royal family over the last six decades has been a smash hit for the streaming service. Beloved by critics and subscribers alike, The Crown season 6 is expected to hit Netflix at some point in 2023. Season 5 covered up to the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and it's previously been confirmed by creator Peter Morgan that the show won’t run up to the present day. That would suggest that The Crown's sixth season will bring the show to a grand conclusion most likely covering events up to 2002, the year of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Firefly Lane

Netflix confirmed last year that Firefly Lane would wave goodbye after its super-sized second season. The first half premiered last month, with the final eight episodes due to release on Netflix sometime in 2023. The show chronicles the shifting dynamic between best friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) over a period of three decades and while it’s never been a hit with critics (its first season scored a poor 47% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab)) this easy-watching series has built up a dedicated viewership that will no doubt have tissues at the ready for its suitably emotional finale.

Manifest

It’s been a bumpy ride for Manifest to reach its fourth, and final, season. Originally airing on NBC, the show was initially canceled by the network in 2021 after the conclusion of its third season. However, when the show topped the Netflix charts following its axing, the streamer decided to revive the supernatural drama for a final season of 20 episodes. The first half premiered in November 2022, and the remaining episodes will drop later this year. After much drama, it seems that the mysteries of Montego Air Flight 828 will finally be revealed in just a few months’ time.

Never Have I Ever

This coming-of-age comedy series was co-created by Mindy Kaling and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a teenage Indian-American Tamil girl trying to navigate growing up in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles while also dealing with the sudden death of her father. Its third season hit Netflix last summer, and it's been confirmed that a final collection of episodes will release in 2023. There’s no date yet, but we’d expect a another summer release window for the final season of Never Have I Ever.

The Umbrella Academy

Another one of Netflix’s biggest shows The Umbrella Academy will be graduating in 2023. After three highly successful seasons, Netflix confirmed the show was renewed for a fourth (and final) season in August 2022. Based on the comic book of the same name the show follows an oddball group of superpowered siblings who reunite after the death of their adopted father. Considering the show’s continued popularity it’s perhaps a little surprising that Netflix is opting to conclude the series after just four seasons, but there’s definitely something to be said for going out on top rather than unnecessarily stretching things out.

Umbrella Academy season 4 could arrive in late 2023 or early 2024.