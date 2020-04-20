Microsoft Surface Go 2 release date, price, rumors, and specs

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is arriving soon, with rumors suggesting the new tablet will be even better than its predecessor, with several improvements to the design and hardware that offer a compelling alternative to Apple's iPad Air.

The Surface Go is the smallest member of Microsoft's family of Surface tablets and detachable laptops, providing a compact and affordable version of the best tablet PC out there.

After weeks of leaks and rumors, the details of the new Surface Go 2 are starting to come into focus ahead of any official announcement from Microsoft. Despite the lack of official news, we've got a pretty good idea of what's coming, from the design and specifications to the price and a likely release date.

Microsoft hasn't officially announced anything about the Surface Go 2, but several leaks confirm that it's coming, and soon. Early reports have spilled details about Surface Go 2 performance , new specification details , and pricing rumors , all within the last month.

The latest rumor, from The Verge , points to the Surface Go going on sale in mid-May. The tablet also appears to be selling out at major retailers, including the Microsoft Store website, suggesting that the new model will arrive soon.

Surface Go 2 price

While Microsoft hasn't officially announced the price of the new Surface Go 2 models, early leaks from retailers have spilled the beans ahead of the official announcement.

The Surface Go 2 will come in two configurations, with a few customizable features. The base model of the Surface Go 2 will sell for $399, the same entry-level price of the original Surface Go tablet. This model will come outfitted with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage, with accessories sold separately.

A different model, outfitted with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor will offer more processing power and larger RAM and storage allotments, along with optional LTE modem for wireless broadband. Leaks indicate that this model will sell for $549 for the faster processor and larger memory, and $679 with the addition of LTE.

Surface Go 2 specs

Early glimpses of retailer spec sheets have also given us a clear picture of what specs are offered in the Surface Go 2. Compared to the 2018 model, the new Surface Go 2 will also feature a slightly larger 10.5-inch display with 1,800 x 1,200 resolution, offering a larger, higher-resolution screen in the same 10-inch form factor.

The new Surface Go 2 will boast an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y 1.7GHz processor and 4GB of memory in the base model. A 64GB solid-state drive comes standard, though larger 128GB or 256GB SSDs will also be available.

A higher-end configuration will also be offered, with a 1.1GHz Intel Core m3-8100Y processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

An optional LTE modem is also available, and provides a level of mobile connectivity that most Windows tablets can't match. At this point, it looks like the LTE option is only available on the more expensive model.

Surface Go 2 design

The original Surface Go from 2018 boasted a compact 10-inch design that weighed just 1.3 pounds, making it the smallest Surface device you could get. The new Surface Go 2 looks to pack a larger 10.5-inch screen into the same compact dimensions, with 1,800 x 1,200 resolution. Around the display will be slimmer bezels, allowing the Surface Go 2 to deliver more screen real estate in the same dimensions as the older model.

Measuring just 0.33-inch thick, the Surface Go 2 will continue to be one of the most portable incarnations of Windows on the market, and will still work with older Surface Go accessories, such as the Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen.

Aside from smaller screen bezels, the new Surface Go 2 will have a very similar design to the previous incarnation, with an integrated kickstand, similar port selection and a pair of cameras (front- and rear-facing) that let you sign in with a glance and take snapshots while you're out and about.

A single USB-C port and microSD card slot provide connections for peripherals and added storage, while a magnetic Surface Connect port is available for the attachable Type Cover keyboard.