Michael B. Jordan open to Black Panther 2 — here's the chances

Black Panther 2, aka Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has been the subject of a lot of fan demands for returning characters. While some wanted a cameo from the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, that was shot down by director Ryan Coogler. Now, fans want T'Challa's greatest nemesis — Killmonger — in the movie.

Yes, even though Killmonger pretty clearly passed away at the hands of T'Challa in the fight at the end of Black Panther, there's been some chatter from fans online saying that Michael B. Jordan should to the series. And while that would be a tall order, Jordan himself isn't ruling it out.

Jordan discussed the possibility while recently promoting his new Amazon Prime Video movie Without Remorse. When asked about the odds (on a scale of 1 to 10) of him appearing as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he said "I'll go with a solid 2. I didn’t want to go 0, you know what I mean? Never say never, I can’t predict the future. 2 sounds OK I guess."

And that's about right. While it would feel a bit weird for this character — who quite clearly died last we saw him — to be back from the dead, weirder things have happened. These are comic book movies after all.

The impetus to ask Jordan about this odd possibility comes from his previously stated interest in returning. Jordan told People back in January 2021 that "being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

If Jordan were to return as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it would make much more sense for him to appear as a vision to someone else. After all, that's how the late T'Chaka appeared to T'Challa.