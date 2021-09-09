Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream — how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo debut online

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream is arguably the biggest game of the EPL season so far — and it's all because of one man. Yes, superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United and in contention to make his second debut for the club he left in 2009. The eyes of the footballing world will be on this one.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream takes place on Saturday, September 11.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After 12 years away from the club, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford. The Portuguese attacker previously played for the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009 and won three league titles, a Champions League trophy, two League Cups, and a Ballon d'Or during his first stint at the club.

Since then he's gone on to cement himself in football folklore as one of the greatest players ever. He's won almost everything there is to win and has broken countless records at both club and international level.

Ronaldo has been training with the Manchester United squad since Tuesday after being allowed to leave the Portugal camp early, and is expected to make his second debut against Newcastle United this weekend. And he'll be looking to help his new teammates continue their strong start to the season; Manchester United have yet to taste defeat this season, and that looks almost certain to continue this weekend.

Newcastle United are the perfect opposition for Ronaldo's return to the Theatre of Dreams. The Magpies have started the season in poor form with two limp defeats and a very fortunate draw. Newcastle have also conceded 8 goals in just three league matches. Expect Ronaldo to have a field day against such a porous backline.

Rather ominously for Newcastle, Ronaldo has an extremely strong record against the club. During his first EPL spell, he recorded six goals and five assists in 11 matches against Newcastle. This included a hat-trick during a 6-0 rout in December 2008.

You won't want to miss Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut, and by following our guide below you can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester United vs Newcastle United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.