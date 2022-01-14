Liverpool vs Brentford live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Brentford live stream isn't just a tale of two cities, but a tale of two teams in vastly different positions in the Premier League. The Reds are currently in third place, hoping to gain ground on Manchester City and Chelsea to vie for the title. Meanwhile, the Bees are hovering around the middle of the table.

Liverpool vs Brentford live stream, date, time, channels Liverpool vs Brentford live stream takes place Sunday, January 16.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brentford have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, including a dispiriting defeat to Southampton earlier this week. The club is in weaker form than they were when they first met Liverpool in September and came away with a draw. Thomas Frank can feel some relief that his side seems clear of the relegation zone in their first season after promotion into the top flight, though he undoubtedly would like them to return to the strong play they exhibited in the fall.

But it'll be extremely tough to take three points off Liverpool at Anfield, considering they haven't won an away game in six outings.

The Reds have had their own struggles lately: a disappointing draw against Arsenal in Carabao Cup action this week, a draw against Chelsea at the start of the new year and a surprising loss to Leicester City in late December.

Not only will Jurgen Klopp's side be less rested than Brentford, but they'll be sorely missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are currently at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). They can count on home field advantage, at least — they've run up a four-win streak at Anfield. Plus, Saturday's Manchester City vs Chelsea game makes it possible that Liverpool could inch past the latter club in the rankings.

Will the Reds earn three points and move up the table? You can find out what happens by watching the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering a three-day three trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Brentford kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.