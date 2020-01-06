LG’s Rollable OLED TV is finally going on sale in 2020 — and it may cost $60,000

The LG Signature OLED TV R was one of the most anticipated products coming out of CES 2019. This 65-inch rollable OLED set dazzled with its sgperslim 3mm profile, multiple viewing modes and 100-watt sound system.

And then it never shipped.

But at CES 2020 LG has announced that its mesmerizing rollable OLED TV will finally be shipping “sometime in 2020.” That’s not very specific — and we still don't know the price but at least it looks like it won’t be vaporware.

Just be prepared for some sticker shock: CNET is reporting that the rollable TV will cost $60,000, though LG has not confirmed that price.

There’s more good news. The OLED TV R is getting a major upgrade on the inside. A new Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor uses deep learning processing to optimize the picture and sound quality.

(Image credit: Future)

During a demo here at CES 2020, LG showed how the chip can enhance images on the fly, such as faces in a movie. In before-and-after footage, a woman’s face looked brighter and more detailed. The surrounding image also looked sharper, thanks to smart upscaling.

The Alpha Gen 3 processor can also detect the genre of program you’re watching and adjust the picture accordingly. For instance, the demo video showed how it could make uniforms punchier and render more vibrant green grass during a soccer match. And the set can also remove blue light from animated shows or movies, which should result in a more pleasing image.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

But it’s not just about the video. The Alpha Gen 3 chip enhances dialog with a Clear Voice feature, and it can deliver 5.1 virtual surround sound, which offers a lot more sonic punch when watching music videos or watching blockbusters with booming soundtracks.

Although LG Display is already showing off a rollable OLED TV that unfurls from the ceiling here at CES, it could be years before that comes a commercial product. We're still excited to review the Signature OLED TV R, so long as it ships for real this time.

