Lenovo’s wild Lavie Mini transforms into a Switch-like console

Need a PowerPoint machine and gaming machine in one? The Lenovo Lavie Mini (made in partnership the NEC Corporation) looks like the device you've been looking for.

The Lavie Mini is the latest in unique products shown off this CES 2021. It's a prototype netbook-style device that features a diminutive eight-inch touch display (1900x1200) while rocking an 11th Gen Core i7 processor and Intel's latest Iris Xe graphics. The device is so small it doesn't even have a trackpad.

But the cool thing about the Lavie Mini is its ability to become a Nintendo Switch-like gaming device, with Joy Con style controllers that attach to the sides. The laptop is a two-in-one, so by flipping the keyboard back, it's possible to attach the gaming controllers and play PC games.

Lenovo Lavie Mini price and availability

Unfortunately, since this is just a prototype at the moment, Lenovo has no pricing or release date ready. So we're gonna have to hope it comes to fruition.

Lenovo Lavie Mini specs and performance

If it does come true, Lenovo's noted that the 11th Gen processor will be joined by a 256GB SSD and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

Now, cool design alone can't make up for the Iris Xe graphics from Intel. While it's a huge improvement in performance from Intel's previous line of integrated graphics, it's still not close to a dedicated graphics card. In benchmark tests by our sister-site Tom's Hardware, it shows Intel's Iris Xe playing games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Borderlands 3 at around 30fps in 1080p, but at low settings.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Older games like Grand theft Auto V, however, were able to get a solid 60fps framerate at normal settings. So, while newer AAA titles will struggle on the device, older games or esports titles should work adequately.

Lenovo Lavie Mini design

As for how it actually would feel and work. Lenovo's managed to make the Lavie Mini only 1.3 pounds. Plus, if you want to make it more Switch-like, it can be docked to output to a larger display via HDMI. The dock also adds USB type A and C ports.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo Lavie Mini outlook

Because it's a prototype, it's hard to say when we might actually see one hit Best Buy stores. But here's hoping it comes out sooner rather than later. Lenovo did not provide a release date or price at this time.

