Last-minute Samsung Galaxy Book Pro leak reveals specs, price and more

Samsung is gearing up to announce its Galaxy Book Pro range at its Galaxy Unpacked event later today (April 28) — and there have been several more leaks ahead of the official unveiling.

As is often the case in the quickly moving tech world, leaks always find a way to surface. And in this case, WinFuture has dropped what appears to be virtually the entire suite of the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro line.

Samsung's new range of laptops will contain several different models as tipped from a run of earlier leaks, including the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Both models will feature AMOLED displays, with the Galaxy Book Pro 360 adopting a convertible form factor. The machines will contain large batteries, while still being lightweight enough to carry around with ease.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 will each offer a 13-inch and 15-inch version, running on 11th-gen Intel Core processors with Intel Xe graphics. These are the long-awaited Xe GPUs that will bring Intel more in line with Nvidia and AMD, which have both made significant gains on Intel over the years. Expect a big leap in performance.

AMOLED screens and the use of Intel's new GPUs means these notebooks won't come cheap. Positioned as part of Samsung's high-end laptop inventory, the entry-level model for these variants will supposedly start at $1,200. The 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 is offered with an optional 5G modem, while the 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro model is being launched in an LTE version.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 unquestionably sit at the top of the new Samsung laptops. For users not wanting to splash the cash to those levels, there's also a more conventional 15-inch Galaxy Book option.

Instead of an AMOLED display, Samsung has swapped in an LCD screen with LED lighting, plus an Nvidia GeForce MX450 option and optional LTE modem, cutting the cost to around $850. That's easier on the wallet if you can go without some of the more premium features of the more expensive Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360.

Despite no mention in WinFuture's leaked info, a smaller, cheaper Galaxy Book Go is also expected to appear during Galaxy Unpacked. This will likely run on Windows 10 ARM, aiming to take market share from the ever-popular best Chromebooks.

More: Check out the best Samsung Phones you can buy right now