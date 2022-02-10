KitchenAid just launched a new Color of the Year for its stand mixer — and we’re in love

KitchenAid is renowned for its striking color range across some of the best stand mixers . The iconic Artisan stand mixer is available in all sorts of tones, from the famous Empire Red to the more quirky Matcha and Majestic Yellow — with 27 options in total at the moment. Whatever theme your kitchen has, there’s essentially a KitchenAid color to match. And while these appliances can more than handle their own when it comes to baking, each color is a work of art to display in its own right.

While you might think 27 color options is pretty expansive, KitchenAid is actually adding one more tone to the range — and it’s a real jaw-dropper. If you’ve been on the fence about buying one of these stand mixers, this announcement may tip you over the edge, and it’s available to buy now.

Beetroot is KitchenAid’s new Color of the Year 2022

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Beetroot is the latest colorway to grace these iconic appliances. This vibrant tone is designed to catch your eye rather than blend in, and it certainly does that. This magenta take reminds us to break routine and have a new outlook on life. It will certainly inject some personality into your kitchen, and encourage creativity in the home.

While intense, the beetroot color almost has a sleek and seductive accent to it. It would best suit kitchens with yellow, orange or green tones. But, the beauty of this colorway is its individuality, so don’t be afraid to go out on a limb and let it "pop" on your counter.

If you’ve fallen in love with this Beetroot colorway, it’s now available on the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($499.99, KitchenAid ) as well as the K400 Blender ($299.99, KitchenAid ).

Plus, to celebrate this announcement, KitchenAid is partnering with Stan’s Donuts to bake a limited beetroot-colored donut, which you will find at Stan’s locations across Chicago as well as nationally on Goldbelly.

(Image credit: KitchenAid and Stan's Donuts)