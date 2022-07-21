FAQs

What are KitchenAid promo codes? KitchenAid promo codes are vouchers that can help lower the price of KitchenAid appliances. When available, KitchenAid coupon codes can be entered from the shopping cart page. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.

Does KitchenAid offer free shipping? KitchenAid offers free shipping on all new countertop appliance, kitchenware, kitchen tool, and parts/accessories purchases. The company ships via UPS or FedEx. Shipping normally takes from 4 to 10 business days.

Does KitchenAid offer in-home delivery? KitchenAid offers in-home delivery of large appliances too big for standard shipping. Certain large appliances also qualify for installation and/or haul away of older appliances. (These services are limited based on product type and your location). That said, built-in appliances or appliances that require a gas connection may not be available for installation due to local regulations. Head to KitchenAid's shipping policies (opens in new tab)page for more information.

Does KitchenAid accept returns? KitchenAid has a 30-day return policy. Consumers may return countertop appliances, kitchenware, and kitchen tools in new condition purchased on KitchenAid.com within 30 days from shipment for a full refund or a replacement product. Return shipping is free, excluding parts and accessories. Major appliances must be returned within 15 days from the date of delivery.

Does KitchenAid offer sales? KitchenAid devices can be pricey. Fortunately, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart frequently offer KitchenAid sales. You can also find sales via the KitchenAid promo page (opens in new tab). Discounts vary from $100 off select mixers to $20 off food processors.

How do I contact KitchenAid customer service? Head to the KitchenAid contact us (opens in new tab) page. From here you'll be able to live chat with a member of the team or you'll be able to find the relevant phone number or contact address for your query - there are different contact details for the type of appliance.

KitchenAid hints and tips

In addition to KitchenAid coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at KitchenAid.

Newsletter: Save 15% on your next countertop appliance order by signing up for the KitchenAid newsletter. By signing up, you'll also be the first to know about the latest offers, promos and news.

Shop refurbished: KitchenAid has certified refurbished appliances. These appliances are refurbished to a 'like new' quality and are cheaper to buy than a brand new appliance. Refurbished items have a 6-month or 1-year limited warranty and a 30-day free return.

Professional discounts: KitchenAid offers up to 20% off products with its Professional Discounts scheme. This applies to students, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, veterans and members of the armed services.

KitchenAid offers up to 20% off products with its Professional Discounts scheme. This applies to students, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, veterans and members of the armed services. Outlet savings: To find the cheapest discounts at KitchenAid, head to the outlet. The outlet contains discontinued appliances so if you see something you like, snap it up quickly because once it's gone, it's gone for good.

How to use KitchenAid promo codes

KitchenAid promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the total pricing column (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Have a promotion code?" Click on the text and manually enter your code in the resulting field. Once you've entered your coupon code, click "Add" and the discount will be immediately shown.

KitchenAid stand mixers: which is best?

KitchenAid is best known for its range of vibrant stand mixers. Picking the best KitchenAid stand mixers is no easy task though, there are various mixes based on needs and budget so there are lots of things to consider. A few of our top picks include:

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: We've named this mixer the best KitchenAid mixer for most people. It comes with a generous bowl size of 5 quarts, which is large enough to fit up to 16 cups of flour.

We've named this mixer the best KitchenAid mixer for most people. It comes with a generous bowl size of 5 quarts, which is large enough to fit up to 16 cups of flour. KitchenAid Pro Heavy Duty Mixer: This mixer is best for serious bakers. It's also an ideal choice for kneading bread. Just note that at 30 pounds it's heavy to lift and store.

This mixer is best for serious bakers. It's also an ideal choice for kneading bread. Just note that at 30 pounds it's heavy to lift and store. KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Stand Mixer: Perfect for the inexperienced baker, this mixer is a great entry-level appliance. With its 250-watt motor, it also has sufficient kneading power to quickly rustle up cakes, cookies, brownies, and other small batch recipes.