Killer iPhone 12 Black Friday deal includes free AirPods Pro

Looking for the best iPhone 12 Black Friday deal out there? We've found it — you can stop looking now. Right now Visible has an iPhone 12 deal that includes a FREE pair of AirPods Pro (currently retailing for $199).

This deal applies to all iPhone 12 models, including the mini, regular iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. What's more, you'll also get a free Mastercard which comes pre-loaded with between $100-200, dependant on which model of iPhone you get. That's a $300-400 value, and it's all you need to get set up with one of the best phones right now.

Visible has some of the smartest and cheapest cell plans in the U.S. right now. For $40 per month you get unlimited calls, texts, and data, and you can save even more if you bring a few friends over as a party ($5 off per person). Visible runs on Verizon's network, so it has the best coverage in the US, and there are no hidden fees or contracts, allowing you to come and go as you please.

So, how much will you be paying for the phones in this Visible deal over Black Friday? Well, it breaks down like this.

The iPhone 12 Mini will cost you $31/mo or $744 up front, which is pretty competitive. With the Mini, you get the $100 value Mastercard.

The regular iPhone 12 is $35/mo or $840 up front. In terms of value, we think this is the best deal of the lot, especially as it comes with the $150 Mastercard.

The iPhone 12 Pro costs $42/mo, or $1008 upfront, and you're getting the $150 Mastercard with this phone too.

Sadly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is already sold out, so that tells you how quickly these deals are disappearing. It may come back in stock, though.

Don't worry if you see a deal sold out, as it could come back. Visible intends to run this iPhone 12 Black Friday deal through to December 6.

You can switch your old number too, which is a bonus, and if you bring friends across as a party, you will all save $5 per person on your bills. This means that if you bring the maximum of three other people over to Visible, you'll actually only pay $25 per month for the standard plan.

