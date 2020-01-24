Killer Deal: Samsung's 32-inch curved gaming monitor is just $149

Curved gaming monitors are great for gamers. Not only do they provide a more immersive experience, but curved gaming monitors also wrap into your field of view, which allows you to see more at the same focal distance as a flat screen.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Samsung 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (LC32F39MFUNXZA) on sale for $149.99 . That's $100 off and one of the best gaming deals we've seen this month. In fact, it's $20 under its Black Friday price.

The Samsung C32F39M is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with a 1080p screen. It's one of the least-expensive 32-inch Samsung monitors we've ever seen and $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

The monitor boasts an 1800R curvature, offering distortion-free viewing angles from edge to edge and a widescreen for broader field of vision. Built-in speakers let you enjoy the full gaming experience without a headset, and the monitor's game mode is optimized for both PC and console gaming.

In terms of specs, the 32-inch curved monitor offers a quick 4ms response time and 3000:1 contrast ratio for clear visibility. It's just 0.5-inch thick, giving it an ultra-slim look. Meanwhile, its simple circular stand ensures it won't take up too much desk space.

Not a gamer? The 32-inch curved gaming monitor also offers wider views of spreadsheets and is excellent for multitasking, letting you do everything from writing documents to web browsing. It even comes with a remote for more laid-back viewing.