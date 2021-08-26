Jaguars vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch the NFL preseason online

The Jaguars vs Cowboys live stream features a newly minted starter for the Jags taking on two signal callers fighting for the right to be Dak Prescott’s back-up in “Big D.” It goes without saying this NFL live stream will be focused on whoever is under center.

The Jaguars vs Cowboys live stream broadcasts on Sunday, August 29, airing at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

In a press conference Wednesday, first-year Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer announced their preseason quarterback competition was over between rookie Trevor Lawrence and the incumbent Gardner Minshew. Meyer told reporters the job was going to Lawrence.

“We wanted him to earn it…We [feel] he has,” Meyer said Wednesday. Now, not only will Lawrence get the week one regular season start against the Texans, but he will also start this final preseason game.

While the Jags have the pecking order in their quarterback room settled, the Cowboys still have some sorting out to do. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott took a huge step forward in his rehab Wednesday. The 28-year-old took snaps with his teammates and not just individual drills for the first time in almost a month. This means Dallas’ QB1 will likely be healthy enough to be their starter week one in the regular season. Now they just have to figure out who will be his immediate back-up if there is a setback.

For their first three preseason games, including the Hall of Fame Game, Garrett Gilbert has been the Cowboys starter with Cooper Rush coming in after him. Now head coach Mike McCarthy seems to be calling an audible for the preseason finale. Rush is expected to be named the starter against the Jags, with Gilbert coming off the bench.

The Cowboys host the Jaguars as 4.5-point home underdogs. The over/under is 37.

Jaguars vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the US, the Jaguars vs Cowboys live stream will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday, August 29 on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If ESPN (Sling Orange) and FOX, NBC and NFL Network (Sling Blue) have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling. Select markets will get CBS games via Locast integration, and NFL RedZone is available in the $11 per month Sports Exrta pack for Sling Blue members. You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

A more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS (built right in), ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. RedZone is available in the $10.99 per month Sports Plus add-on.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Jaguars vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jaguars vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jaguars vs Cowboys live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday.

Jaguars vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

