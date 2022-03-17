iPhone 14 renders are here — and they're very uninspiring

These iPhone 14 renders are the best look we've had so far of how Apple's 2022 phones will look. Even if they're colored in a rather drab grey.

Provided to MySmartPrice by an inside source, this design is the one that we believe will apply to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the phone that will take over the spot previously inhabited by the dinky 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini. If you're wondering about how Apple's altering its iPhone 14 Pro design, then there was a separate CAD leak for the iPhone 14 Pro that you can check out.

From the front, the new non-Pro iPhones will retain the iPhone 13-style small notch. The strange-looking pill and punch-hole design that eliminates much of the blanked-out space around the camera and Face ID sensors does seem to be exclusive to the Pro models as other leaks have suggested.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Also similar to the iPhone 13 is this render's diagonally-arranged dual cameras on the back. These are presumably the same main/ultrawide combination we've seen on base iPhone models for the past few years. The only possible difference is that the camera bump now has a thicker border like the iPhone 14 Pro renders showed, although for what reason we can't be sure.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

According to other rumors, we'll find more differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro within the phones, too. A recent rumor has claimed the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will use the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13 series (albeit with potentially more RAM), while the improved A16 Bionic chip will be reserved for the Pro models.

It's going to be another six months at least before we see the actual iPhone 14 launch, and before we can confirm if these leaks are accurate or not. But just going off of the look of these renders, it seems entirely plausible that Apple will only make minor tweaks to the base models' look while saving the major changes for the Pro models.