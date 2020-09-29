iPhone 12 leak just revealed key specs — and there’s bad news

The first iPhone 12 handsets are almost ready to ship, and we know how much storage space they'll have.

Leaker Jon Prosser's latest tweet claims that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are going to be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. We see in a follow-up tweet that the two Pro models start at the more common baseline of 128GB, but they will likely have a later release date.

Apple is one of a small number of companies that still sells premium phones with 64GB of storage, a shamefully small amount for most users' needs.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5thThe shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4(Definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256iPhone 12 6.1-64/128/256Event on October 13, as I mentioned before.September 29, 2020

Prosser also confirms the name of the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 12 as the iPhone 12 Mini, with the larger 6.1-inch model being classed as the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 mini is said to be even smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 despite the former having a larger display, so it should live up to its name.

The fact that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max aren't mentioned in the leak points to a delayed release, which Prosser mentions in another tweet. We've heard several rumors about Apple potentially staggering the iPhone 12 launch, with one or two models being held back until November.

The first shipment of units will be sent to distributors on October 5. This seems to line up with the expected October 13 reveal event, giving businesses just over a week to get the phones in stock for pre-orders to begin.

While it remains only a rumor for now, we already know what to expect from these new iPhones. Other than the new sizes, all four models will use OLED displays and new A14 Bionic chipsets, as well as 5G connectivity.

For cameras, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will come with two rear sensors: a main camera and an ultrawide camera. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have those plus a telephoto camera, with a new LiDAR depth sensor also present on at least the Pro Max.