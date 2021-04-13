iPad Pro 2021 launch looks imminent — Siri just leaked Apple event

It would appear Siri has let slip that there will be an April event on April 20, which could see the reveal of the iPad Pro 2021.

According to a suite of reports, when asked when to expect the Apple April event Siri said it will launch on Tuesday, April 20. We tried to get the same results with our test iPhone 12 Pro, but couldn't get the same answer, which would suggest Apple has plugged the leak.

If this leak is indeed legitimate, then at the Apple April event we expect to see a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, the AirPods 3, the much-rumored AirTags trackers and potentially a refreshed Apple TV 2021 streaming box.

We are also hoping to see the iMac 2021 make an appearance with a new version of the Apple M1 chip, as well as a redesign.

But the iPad Pro 2021 could be hard to buy

However, the iPad Pro 2021 could be hard to find if it get released this month. Bloomberg reported that issues with sourcing components for the mini-LED display is going to cause some problems with tablet supply.

The inclusion of the mini-LED display is set to make the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 stand apart from the rest of Apple’s tablet range. But mini-LED displays aren’t particularly common to begin with. It seems that the global chip shortage hasn’t helped matters, and now Apple’s suppliers are grappling with poor manufacturing yields.

We already heard that Apple had to delay iPad production of some models, all thanks to a shortage of certain key components, including displays. What we didn’t already know was which iPads were actually affected by the problem.

Mini-LED displays have long been rumored for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, and word is it’ll be the first of many iPad and Mac devices to include the more advanced displays.

Mini-LED displays work utilizing small clusters of LEDs in the screen, which have the advantage of offering you a brighter screen with improved contrast and better power efficiency. But, while offering impressive visuals, mini-LED screens are not cheap. This is why they’re debuting in the ultra-premium 12.9-inch iPad Pro, rather than a more general-purpose device like the iPhone 13.

Mini-LED shortage: What this means for the iPad Pro

While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is still coming, it could be that you’ll have to wait a while before you can buy one. A smaller iPad Pro without a mini-LED display is still reportedly coming as well, and Bloomberg speculated that the two devices may arrive at different times.

While unconfirmed by Apple, this situation could mean that the 12.9-inch model would arrive later this year, and in seriously limited quantities to boot.

Whether the differences between the two iPad Pro 2021 models end at the display are unclear. Rumor is that the 12.9-inch model would also include a faster processor, on par with the Apple M1 chip found in 2020 MacBooks and the Mac Mini M1, as well as a faster USB-C port that is compatible with more accessories and monitors.

We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens. Let’s just hope that we don’t see a repeat of the still-ongoing problem of finding PS5 restocks and locating where to buy Xbox Series X consoles. The last thing we need are the already-expensive iPad Pros hitting eBay for twice the normal price.