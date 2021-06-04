Indiana Jones 5 filming gets under way at iconic UK location

We've known that Indiana Jones 5 is coming for a while now, and while production was slated to start in August, we've just gotten a bit of news. It turns out filming is kicking off next week in the UK, around Bamburgh Castle.

The site is a favorite when it comes to filming locations: it was the prestigious Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, and has popped up in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Downton Abbey’s 2015 Christmas special. Deadline cites "sources close to production" for the scoop on filming, while "local reports in the UK" have scoped the location.

According to the outlet, Harrison Ford has already been spotted near Pinewood studios this week along with Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

While we don't know the details about the plot or the roles the actors are taking on (aside from the titular Indiana, of course), speculation points to Mads Mikkelsen, or Thomas Kretschmann playing the villain, based on their casting history.

As it stands, Indiana Jones 5 is still expected to release on July 29, 2022. Concerns that the pandemic might have pushed the scheduled back appear to be unfounded for now, as the date remained unchanged as recently as March this year.

Logan director James Mangold will be at the helm, while Steven Spielberg will be acting as a producer — although he'll still be pretty hands-on by the sounds of things. Spielberg is joined by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel in producing duties.

That's pretty much all we know for now, but hopefully we'll see a few more titbits leak as production gets under way next week, so stay frosty!