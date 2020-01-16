Hurry! The best AirPods alternative just dropped to $109

These days you can find AirPods alternatives just about anywhere. However, few of them come close to the performance you get from the Jabra Elite Active 65t.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 65t on sale for $109.99. (You'll see the discounted price at the final checkout page). That's $30 cheaper than their Black Friday price and the best deal we've seen for these buds.

Looking for the perfect pair of workout buds? The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're $40 off and at their lowest price ever.

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t — which are a sweat-resistant and longer lasting version of the Elite 65t — are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy. In our head-to-head between the Jabras and the Apple Airpods, Jabra's headphones proved to be much more versatile than Apple's buds.

When we reviewed the Jabra Elite Active 65t, we found that the earbuds produce great sound, have a functional and attractive design, a 5-hour battery life (with the charging case adding another 10 hours), and many other handy features you can find in the Sound+ companion app.

Keep in mind that the Jabra Elite 75t just hit the market, which is why the 65t are so cheap right now. The new buds are smaller and boast a longer battery life, but they also cost $179. We'd recommend the Elite Active 65t at their new all-time price low.