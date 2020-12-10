Hurry! AirPods deal just crashed to $109 in Amazon secret sale

Can't afford the new AirPods Max? Amazon has a pair of Apple buds that are priced just right.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $109.99 via an in-cart discount of $18.99. (Look for the on-screen coupon on the product page. It's automatically applied during checkout). That's $50 and one of the cheapest AirPods deals of all time. (They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low). The best part is they're in stock and ready to ship before Christmas.

The AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor. They don't have a wireless charging case, but the case does offer 24 hours of additional charge.

In our Apple AirPods review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours of battery life from these second-generation AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale at Amazon for $199.

