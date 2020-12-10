Hurry! AirPods deal just crashed to $109 in Amazon secret sale

Can't afford the new AirPods Max? Amazon has a pair of Apple buds that are priced just right.
For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $109.99 via an in-cart discount of $18.99. (Look for the on-screen coupon on the product page. It's automatically applied during checkout). That's $50 and one of the cheapest AirPods deals of all time. (They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low). The best part is they're in stock and ready to ship before Christmas.
AirPods: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Act fast! Amazon has AirPods on sale for an amazingly low price of $109.99. (There's an in-cart discount of $18.99 that's automatically applied during checkout). That's just $10 shy of their Cyber Monday price low. View Deal
The AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor. They don't have a wireless charging case, but the case does offer 24 hours of additional charge.
In our Apple AirPods review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours of battery life from these second-generation AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.
One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale at Amazon for $199.
Shop more Holiday sales
- Amazon Holiday Deals: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alexa devices: deals as low as $17 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 25% off select items via "HOME4HOLIDAYS"
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Backcountry: 60% off Marmot, Patagonia, Sorel
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $89
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $199 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $499
- Microsoft: up to $600 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: up to 55% off everything via "CYBER20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 20% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Newegg: up to 50% off gaming, mobos, storage, more
- Nike: 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- Nordstrom: 50% off Sweaty Betty, Rag & Bone, more
- PC gaming sale: up to $400 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: rentals from $1.99 @ Amazon
- Office Depot: over 50% off office chairs and furniture
- OLED TV sale: deals from $1,399 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $21 @ Amazon
- Sephora: free shipping w/ "FREESHIP"
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
- Staples: home office chairs from $59
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Wayfair: up to 80% off home office furniture
- Zappos: up to 50% off sneakers, backpacks, winter apparel