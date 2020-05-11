Hurry! AirPods are now $35 off in this rare Verizon offer

Get ready: Memorial Day sales are right around the corner and we expect to see a lot of excellent deals in the coming days.

Today, Verizon is surprising us with an excellent discount on the Apple AirPods. The retailers has the Apple AirPods on sale for just $129.99. That's $30 off and one of the best cheap AirPods deals we've seen all year. It also shames Amazon's and Best Buy's sale prices by $10. Verizon also has the AirPods with wireless charger on sale for $164.49. That's $35 off and beats Amazon by $5.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Verizon

Verizon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $129.99. That's the cheapest AirPods deal you can get right now. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164 @ Verizon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $164.49. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

These Verizon deals are open to anyone (you don't have to be a Verizon subscriber to buy them). The second-generation AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver solid audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor.

In our AirPods 2 review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours (4:49) of battery life from our AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat or water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro. However, if your budget doesn't stretch that big, this is the best AirPods deal you'll find anywhere.