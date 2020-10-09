Huge iPhone 12 leak lists everything coming to Tuesday’s event

We already know a lot about what Apple has planned for next week’s big iPhone 12 launch event. There’s going to be a lot of stuff to get through, especially when you remember there are four iPhone 12 models coming.

But that’s only scratching the surface, because Apple has a lot more products ready to sell us, and one huge leak has detailed pretty much everything.

This news comes from a Chinese leaker called Kang over on Weibo, with long-time Twitter leaker Ice Universe endorsing him and pointing out that he usually has good information. And there is a lot of information, ranging from pricing to release windows.

From the past, Kang's information is very accurate, so I suggest you take it seriously.https://t.co/yuOU63uQMEOctober 9, 2020

First up is the HomePod Mini, which we’ve only started hearing about quite recently. Apple seems to be taking the total opposite approach to the original HomePod, which was large and expensive. So the Mini is set to cost a mere $99, and will measure in at 3.3-inches, though we're not sure what dimension this refers to.

That is considerably cheaper than the $269 it cost to buy the original HomePod at launch, and is roughly the same price as the new Echo and slightly more than the Nest Audio.

Then we have the iPhone 12 range, with the 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max starting prices coming in at a respective $699, $799, $999, and $1,099 according to Kang, which is close to what we’ve heard previously , though not absolutely identical. He also mentions a number of colours which don’t match up with other leaks , and strangely include a red option. Normally Apple saves Red to release later as a (Product)Red edition device that generates money for AIDS research.

Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, while the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are set to come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. All phones will have 5G, and none of them will be coming with earbuds or chargers on the box - all as expected.

Camera-wise we’re looking at a dual camera on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, with a wide angle and ultra-wide angle lens. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are to come with three, as expected, with wide angle, ultra-wide angle, and telephoto lenses, plus the long-rumoured LiDAR sensor. The difference between the two is that the Pro will have a 5x optical zoom, while the Pro Max will only offer 5x. The Pro Max is also said to have a bigger sensor, rocking in 47% larger than the 12 Pro.