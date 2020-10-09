Apple Silicon MacBook launch event just leaked — and it’s after iPhone 12

Apple Silicon MacBooks and other Macs powered by Apple's ARM-based chips won't debut alongside the iPhone 12. Instead, they'll get their own event coming later this year, according to a new report.

This news come to us from the reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who placed the notion deep inside a story previewing the Oct. 13 Apple iPhone 12 event. He notes that the Apple Silicon Macs "will emerge at another launch in November."

Three events in as many months seems like a lot for Apple, as the company typically hosts two big fall showcases at a maximum. But the Apple Silicon Macs are such a huge undertaking and shift for Tim Cook's company that it only makes sense that they get their own event.

The production of Apple Silicon-based Macs sees the company switch from Intel-based Macs for the first time since 2006, when the company moved from PowerPC processors. Apple Silicon CPUs, as Apple explained at this summer's WWDC 2020 event, will allow for greater speeds, improved power efficiency for longer battery life and the emulation of iPhone and iPad apps.

Oh, and they could also enable Apple to lower its pricing, since they'll have more control over the manufacturing of these chips, instead of buying them from Intel.

Gurman also notes this event will also feature "other products," which could be the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, the wireless AirPower charging product and/or AirTags.

However, Gurman hints that the AirPods Studio and rumored HomePod Mini could appear at the event next week.

Spacing these products out in such a way makes sense, as leaks have given us enough intel to think Apple is launching 4 new iPhones this fall, which would take up a lot of time from next week's online-only briefing. Those handsets include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.