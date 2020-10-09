Huge iPhone 12 leak just revealed specs, prices and release dates for all four models

We already know a lot about what Apple has planned for next week’s big iPhone 12 launch event. And now one huge leak has detailed pretty much everything.

This includes the iPhone 12 sizes, prices, storage and staggered release dates. And there's three big surprises: a special camera for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new Ceramic Shield for the front glass across the board and the introduction of wireless MagSafe charging for the iPhone 12.

This news comes from a Chinese leaker called Kang over on Weibo, with long-time Twitter leaker Ice Universe endorsing him and pointing out that he usually has good information. And there is a lot of information.

iPhone 12: Prices, colors and storage

First up is the iPhone 12 range, with the iPhone 12 Mini, 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting prices coming in at a respective $699, $799, $999, and $1,099 according to Kang, which is close to what we’ve heard previously , though not absolutely identical.

He also mentions a number of colors which don’t match up with other leaks , with the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini coming in black, white, red, blue, and green, while the 12 Pro and Pro Max are set to come in gold, silver, graphite, and blue.

Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, while the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are set to come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. All phones will have 5G, and none of them will be coming with earbuds or chargers in the box (as expected).

iPhone 12 cameras

We’re looking at a dual camera system on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, with a wide angle and ultra-wide angle lens. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are to come with three cameras with wide angle, ultra-wide angle, and telephoto lenses, plus the long-rumored LiDAR sensor.

The difference between the two is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 5x optical zoom, while the Pro will apparently get a 4x zoom. The Pro Max is also said to have a bigger sensor that's a whopping 47% larger than the 12 Pro; that's the first time we've heard that rumor, so it's worth taking it with a little bit of skepticism.

iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield display

All four iPhone 12 devices should include a Super Retina XDR display, and a new kind of screen glass called Ceramic Shield Front Cover. This is a new ceramic substrate glass that increases both strength and drop resistance.

Kang also talks about a "Smart Data Mode" that restricts 5G bandwidth to the more data-heavy applications in order to save battery.

iPhone 12: The return of MagSafe charging

Interestingly, Kang says that Apple is going to relaunch MagSafe with the iPhone 12, but this time as a form of wireless charging. As strange as that may sound past leaks have shown an array of magnets inside the phone, which suggested it would "snap" onto a wireless charger for extra security. It's not quite the same as the old MacBook MagSafe chargers, but that would make wireless charging more secure.

MagSafe charging offers 15W of power, and like any Apple feature comes with a number of accessories. First up is a magnetic casing belt, Magsafe chargers for existing wireless chargers, and a 'MagSafe Duo' that can presumably charge two devices at once.

According to Kang, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available to pre-order on October 16/17, ready for full release on October 23/24. The 12 Mini will be ready to pre-order on November 6/7 ready for release on November 13/14, while the 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from November 13/14 before a November 20/21 release.

Apple HomePod Mini

Finally have the HomePod Mini, which we’ve only started hearing about quite recently. Apple seems to be taking the total opposite approach to the original HomePod, which was large and expensive.

Kang also claims the HomePod Mini is set to use the same S5 chip as the Apple Watch SE, likely giving it the processing power to better respond to voice commands as well as tailor audio output to the room it's in.

So the Mini is set to cost a mere $99, and will measure in at 3.3-inches, though we're not sure what dimension this refers to.

That is considerably cheaper than the $269 it cost to buy the original HomePod at launch, and is roughly the same price as the new Echo and slightly more than the Nest Audio. It's tipped to be ready to ship on November 16/17.

We soon find out if these leaks come to fruit on October 13. Even if the HomePod Mini remans a rumor, the iPhone 12 launch should be an exciting one for Apple fans, So make sure to check back with Tom's Guide for all the Apple news.