How to watch soccer at Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, channels and more

Tokyo Olympics soccer key dates and times July 30 @ 5 a.m. ET: Women's Team GB vs Australia

July 30 @ 7 a.m. ET: Women's Team USA vs Netherlands

Now that the soccer matches at the Tokyo Olympics have entered the quarterfinal stage for the women (men are still in the group stage), it's time to figure out how to watch these increasingly important matches. And for that, we've got some good news and some bad news.

The good news is that the next USWNT game will be aired live at a decent time, for those with coffee on the east coast. Yes, Megan Rapinoe's team is going to play at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, July 30, against Netherlands. The bad news? It's apparently not to be on cable TV. Only two of the quarterfinal games will be broadcast on NBCSN, and at this moment (it's possible it will change, for ratings) only the earlier 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. games will be aired live.

The USWNT advanced in a draw against Australia (which also advanced based on the other matches), where the first half was the only exciting part, as Alex Morgan scored for Team USA, but the header was scratched due to an offside flag. Australia will face Great Britain.

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape-delay.

How to watch soccer at the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Olympics' soccer matches with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch soccer at the Tokyo Olympics live in the US

Anyone who wants to watch soccer matches from the Tokyo Olympics live ... well, you're going to have to be up late (the live schedule is below), and have a cable login, because NBCOlympics.com requires one. Games will also air on NBCSN and USA, and some will be at respectable hours too!

But as you'll see below, it appears that USA vs Netherlands will not be on NBCSN. We will update this story if this changes.

Of course, the nightly coverage on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

USA and NBCSN are part of the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, and Olympics-watchers will want the Blue package, which also has NBC. The Olympic Channel is also available as a $11 per month add-on.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

In addition to the Olympics live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get NBC, USA and NBCSN in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month — plus the Olympic Channel in the Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra).

Fubo TV has NBC, USA, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel all its base $65 per month package. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC.

How to watch soccer at the Tokyo Olympics in the UK

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC won't have the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., with the IOC having sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

To watch every event live, you'll instead want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering coverage of every event at Tokyo 2020; all of the Olympics soccer games will be on the service.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch soccer at the Tokyo Olympics live in Canada

Details aren't exactly strong here. Sportsnet, CBC and TSN are sharing coverage of the Olympics, and so we've got some, but not all, of the details you may need.

That said, TLN has most of the games, though judging by the schedule they will be on tape-delay.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch soccer at the Tokyo Olympics live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Olympic soccer matches for free on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Just add 14 hours to the Eastern times listed below to figure out when games start in AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

Tokyo Olympics soccer schedule

Women's Olympic football tournament schedule (all times listed in Eastern)

July 30 @ 4 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Canada vs Brazil (NBCSN)

Quarterfinal: Canada vs Brazil (NBCSN) July 30 @ 5 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Team GB vs Australia

Quarterfinal: Team GB vs Australia July 30 @ 6 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Sweden vs Japan (NBCSN)

Quarterfinal: Sweden vs Japan (NBCSN) July 30 @ 7 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Team USA vs Netherlands

Quarterfinal: Team USA vs Netherlands August 2 @ 4 p.m.: Semifinal 1 (USA)

Semifinal 1 (USA) August 2 @ 7 p.m.: Semifinal 2 (USA)

Semifinal 2 (USA) August 5 @ 4 a.m.: Bronze Medal Match (USA)

Bronze Medal Match (USA) August 5 @ 10 p.m.: Gold Medal Match (USA)

Men's Olympic football tournament schedule (all times listed in Eastern)

July 28 @ 4 a.m.: Group D - Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil

Group D - Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil July 28 @ 4 a.m.: Group D - Germany vs. Cote d'Ivoire (NBCSN)

Group D - Germany vs. Cote d'Ivoire (NBCSN) July 28 @ 4:30 a.m.: Group B - Romania vs. New Zealand (NBCSN)

Group B - Romania vs. New Zealand (NBCSN) July 28 @ 4:30 a.m.: Group B - South Korea vs. Honduras

Group B - South Korea vs. Honduras July 28 @ 7 a.m.: Group C - Australia vs. Egypt

Group C - Australia vs. Egypt July 28 @ 7 a.m.: Group C - Spain vs. Argentina

Group C - Spain vs. Argentina July 28 @ 7:30 a.m.: Group A - France vs. Japan (NBCSN)

Group A - France vs. Japan (NBCSN) July 28 @ 7:30 a.m.: Group A - South Africa vs. Mexico

Group A - South Africa vs. Mexico July 31 @ 4 a.m.: Quarterfinal 1 (NBCSN)

Quarterfinal 1 (NBCSN) July 31 @ 5 a.m.: Quarterfinal 2

Quarterfinal 2 July 31 @ 6 a.m.: Quarterfinal 3

Quarterfinal 3 July 31 @ 7 a.m.: Quarterfinal 4 (USA)

Quarterfinal 4 (USA) August 3 @ 4 p.m.: Semifinal 1 (NBCSN)

Semifinal 1 (NBCSN) August 3 @ 7 p.m.: Semifinal 2 (NBCSN)

Semifinal 2 (NBCSN) August 6 @ 7 a.m.: Bronze Medal Match (NBCSN)

Bronze Medal Match (NBCSN) August 7 @ 7:30 a.m.: Gold Medal Match (NBCSN)